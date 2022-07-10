ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comic-Con 2022: Here’s your Sunday schedule

By Phillip Molnar
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago
“What We Do in the Shadows” will take over Hall H on the final day of Comic-Con. Pictured: Matt Berry in “What We Do in the Shadows” on FX. (FX)

The final day of Comic-Con International on Sunday, July 24, will feature activities for younger attendees and a few hit TV shows.

Children will be able to attend a film festival, learn how to make a manga and see a free viewing of the new “Lightyear” movie.

There will also be two hit TV shows taking over Hall H: The motorcycle show “Mayans M.C.” and vampire comedy “What We Do in the Shadows.”

Here are some highlights with official descriptions courtesy of the folks at Comic-Con.

For a complete schedule, go here.

San Diego International Children’s Film Festival

The San Diego International Children’s Film Festival features creative, exciting, and imaginative short films from around the world — animation, live-action and documentary — good for all ages. Throughout the day, animators and filmmakers will talk about their work, how kids can make their own films, and careers in animation and filmmaking. Room 9, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Manga Tutorials for Kids

Manga illustrators and animators offer kids of all ages tutorials on manga illustrations and storytelling. Room 11, 10-11 a.m.

Women of Marvel

The Women of Marvel are here! Writer and podcast host Angelique Roche will lead a lively discussion with Marvel stars including senior editor Lauren Bisom, author Nic Stone (Shuri: A Black Panther Novel), and other Mighty Marvel guests. What is it like for women working in the industry today, and what is next for Marvel’s woman-led titles? Room 6A, 10:30-11:30 a.m.

Nubia: The Awakening

Known for his roles on “House,” “This Is Us,” “Juice,” “Love & Basketball” and more, popular actor and producer Omar Epps turns to the world of young adult literature with an electrifying Afrofuturist fantasy, “Nubia: The Awakening.” Get the first look at this powerful saga about three teenage refugees from a fallen African utopia who must navigate newfound powers in a climate-ravaged New York City. Moderated by Krista Marino, VP and senior executive editor at Delacorte Press. Room 6DE, 11:15 a.m.-12:15 p.m.

Mayans M.C.

FX’s fuel-injected drama series “Mayans M.C.” returns to Comic-Con for a special screening and a live conversation with Elgin James (co-creator/executive producer/director/writer) and series stars JD Pardo (EZ Reyes), Clayton Cardenas (Angel Reyes), Danny Pino (Miguel Galindo), Sarah Bolger (Emily Thomas), Emilio Rivera (Marcus Alvarez), Michael Irby (Obispo “Bishop” Losa), Raoul Max Trujillo (Che “Taza” Romero), Frankie Loyal (Hank “Tranq” Loza), Joseph Lucero (Neron “Creeper” Vargas), Vincent Vargas (Gilberto “Gilly” Lopez), Gino Vento (Nestor Oceteva), and JR Bourne (Isaac Packer). Mayans M.C. follows the life of Ezekiel “EZ” Reyes, a member of the Mayans M.C. charter on the Cali/Mexi border. Moderated by IndieWire’s Jim Hemphill. Hall H, 12-1 p.m.

Lightyear

Prepare to go to Infinity and beyond as Disney/Pixar brings a special screening of Lightyear for Comic-Con attendees. The animated sci-fi action-adventure is the definitive origin story of Buzz Lightyear (voiced by Chris Evans), the hero who inspired the toy. Lightyear follows the legendary Space Ranger on an intergalactic adventure alongside ambitious recruits Izzy, Mo, and Darby, and his robot companion, Sox. As this motley crew embark on their toughest mission yet, they must learn to work as a team to escape the evil Zurg and his dutiful robot army who are never far behind. “Lightyear” is directed by Angus MacLane and produced by Galyn Susman and includes the voices of Chris Evans, Uzo Aduba, James Brolin, Mary McDonald-Lewis, Keke Palmer, Efren Ramirez, Peter Sohn, Dale Soules, Taika Waititi, and Isiah Whitlock Jr. Room 6BCF, 12:45-2:45 p.m.

What We Do in the Shadows

FX’s “What We Do in the Shadows” brings the World’s Greatest Vampire Nightclub to San Diego! Mix it up with the hottest vampires (and their familiar) to come out of Staten Island in hundreds and hundreds of years! Appearing (subject to change): Kayvan Novak (Nandor), Matt Berry (Laszlo), Natasia Demetriou (Nadja), Harvey Guillén (Guillermo), Mark Proksch (Colin Robinson), and Kristen Schaal (The Guide), as well as Paul Simms (executive producer/writer), Stefani Robinson (executive producer/writer), Yana Gorskaya (co-EP/director/editor), and Kyle Newacheck (co-EP/director). Be among the first humans to set eyes on a brand new episode. Hall H, 1:15-2:15 p.m.

Funko

Funko hosts Brian and Mike take over Hall H for a live session of Pop! Talk. Funko interviews celebrity guests about pop culture influences in their lives as they build themselves as custom Funko Pop! collectibles. This special session will feature Rosario Dawson, Simu Liu and William Zabka. Hall H, 2:30-3:30 p.m.

Comic-Con Talk Back

For the first time since 2019, Comic-Con International returns! Representatives from Comic-Con will be present to listen to attendees’ feedback about the event. After three long years with no Comic-Con, what did we do right? What could be improved? We want to hear from you. Room 23ABC, 3:30-4:30 p.m.

