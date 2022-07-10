A Boise teen raced in Twilight Criterium. Find out how she finished, who won pro races

Boise native Tessa Beebe went head-to-head Saturday in her hometown with dozens of other women’s cyclists in the Cat 2/3/4 race as part of the 35th annual Twilight Criterium .

She came up with a third-place finish competing against some of the best amateur racers in the country — and Tessa is only 13 years old.

“Tessa’s dad and I are proud of Tessa’s hard work, focus and determination,” Lissa Beebe, her mother, told the Idaho Statesman.

The Cat 2/3/4 race was part of another full day of Twilight Criterium racing. The downtown event — which runs on a course along Jefferson and Bannock streets, between 6th and 10th — appears on the USA Cycling calendar and is part of the inaugural American Criterium Cup season, a circuit of 10 races across the country with a total prize purse of $100,000.

The Boise event, with a total purse of $20,000, was the fifth race of the circuit. Racers from the L39ion teams of Los Angeles won both the women’s and men’s pro events at the end of the night.

For Tessa, her third-place finish added an accolade to a burgeoning career. A week ago, she competed in the 2022 USA Cycling Amateur Road National Championships in Roanoke, Virginia.

Boise resident Tessa Beebe, 13, rounds a corner in the women’s Cat 2-3-4 race during the Twilight Criterium in downtown Boise on Saturday. Beebe recently won national titles at the Amateur Road Bike Nationals for USA Cycling held in Roanoke, Virginia. At the Twilight Criterium, she took third place. Sarah A. Miller/smiller@idahostatesman.com

She was the only athlete in that event in any age group to win gold in all three disciplines: time trial, road race and criterium.

Tessa works with Douglas Tobin, a Boise BYRDS coach who has taught and mentored young Boise cyclists for more than 20 years.

“He always encourages me when I’m having a hard time and he really pushes me,” Tessa told the Statesman. “He always has faith in me, even when I don’t exactly have faith in myself.”

Tessa’s grandfather and father are avid cyclists, and they inspired her to start with the BYRDS mountain bike camps when she was just 6. She really got serious about cycling the past few years, according to her family.

“Bicycling was one of the only activities she could do during COVID,” Lissa Beebe said. “The challenges of that time, and the outdoor freedom that biking offered, deepened her love for the sport.”

Boise resident Tessa Beebe, 13, took third place in the women’s Cat 2-3-4 race during the Twilight Criterium in downtown Boise on Saturday. Beebe recently won national titles at the Amateur Road Bike Nationals for USA Cycling held in Roanoke, Virginia. Sarah A. Miller/smiller@idahostatesman.com

Tessa practiced weekly criterium racing against both girls and boys, some of them being a few years older, Lissa said. Despite the age difference, Tessa improved at an accelerated rate and eventually established herself as one of the top cyclists in the BYRDS program.

But a quick climb in the ranks created pressure, as Tessa quickly faced older and stronger opponents at regional and national competitions.

“Tessa worked hard to surround herself with positive people who try to keep her head in the game,” Lissa said. “Since Coach Tobin has coached so many elite junior athletes, he is exceptional at helping her manage her nerves through preparation and focus.”

Years of training and older competition paid off, helping Tessa win national races and impress her fellow Idahoans at the Boise Criterium.

“(Tessa’s) in the driver’s seat and asks to compete at this level,” Lissa said. “It’s awesome to see your kid set goals, reach for the stars and see results.”

Cecily Decker finished first in the Cat 2/3/4 women’s race, winning by a margin of one minute and 10 seconds.

Cecily Decker, left, competes in the women’s Cat 2-3-4 race during the Twilight Criterium in downtown Boise on Saturday. Sarah A. Miller/smiller@idahostatesman.com

LA team sweeps with 2 pro champs

L39ion of Los Angeles produced both the women’s and men’s champs in the pro races Saturday night.

Skylar Schneider repeated her Boise victory from 2021 by holding off Maggie Coles-Lyster on a frantic final lap and final turn.

“It’s really special to repeat the win here,” Schneider told the VeloNews website. “It’s all because of the team. I think our lead out this year has really led to a lot of domination.”

In the men’s race, Ty Magner edged Luke Lamparti at the finish line after a crash involving 10-12 riders in turn one had halted the race with about 15 laps left.

“Last year we went 1-2-3 here, and it was awesome to get to win again,” Magner said at the Criterium finish line. “This is awesome.”

PRO CAT 1/2 WOMEN’S RACE RESULTS

1. Skylar Schneider (L39ion of Los Angeles)

2. Maggie Coles-Lyster (DNA Pro Cycling)

3. Andrea Cyr (Butcherbox Cycling)

4. Gillian Bennett (Butcherbox Cycling)

5. Brittany Parffrey (Colavia Factor Pro Cycling)

PRO CAT 1 MEN’S RACE RESULTS

1. Ty Magner (L39ion of Los Angeles)

2. Luke Lamperti (Trinity Racing)

3. Michael Hernandez (Best Buddies Racing)

4. Cory Williams (L39ion of Los Angeles)

5. Brandon Feehery (Project Echelon Racing)