Police arrested a 37-year-old man in Loudoun County last week after they found him driving under the influence with four children in the car, authorities said. Jose L. Vallejos Cruz, of Maryland, was pulled over on Friday, July 9, when he ran a red light at the intersection of Harry Byrd Boulevard and Cascades Parkway in Sterling just after 11 p.m., the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office said. The deputy determined he was intoxicated after speaking with Cruz, authorities said.

LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO