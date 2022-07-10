ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NYPD: Moped riders sought after 3 armed robberies in less than 1 hour

 3 days ago

Moped riders wanted after 3 armed robberies in Queens 00:48

NEW YORK - The NYPD is looking for two people in connection to three armed robberies that occurred in less than an hour in Queens .

The robberies started just before 11 a.m. on July 6. Surveillance video appears to show the first incident described by police.

Two men on a moped allegedly approached a woman walking in front of a home on Kessel Street. According to police, the men pulled out knives and took the woman's cellphone, debit card and ID before fleeing the scene.

About 20 minutes later, two suspects on a moped reportedly approached an 86-year-old man near the intersection of Cooper Avenue and 80th Street. They stole the man's gold chain, shoved him to the ground and fled, police said.

About 30 minutes after the second robbery, six suspects riding mopeds approached a 48-year-old man at the corner of Roosevelt Avenue and 126th Street. The suspects, including one who had a gun, took the man's gold chain and fled.

Two victims refused medical attention and one was not hurt, police said.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) , or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782 ). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips . All calls are kept confidential.

Comments / 11

Sonny Beringer
2d ago

Forced integration with a group that is committing the lion share of violence.Then have the audacity to demand all standards and expectations be lowered to accommodate them.Is a complete government over reach a violation of other groups Civil Rights and Unconstitutional.These predators have proven they do not belong in Western Civilization.Lincoln was right when he said they were better suited for Liberia.America suffers with their presence.

Reply(1)
2
Zorro Del La Vega
3d ago

They might be from the neighborhood or frequented the neighborhood. Check 5 mile radius blocks of Camera. They will get caught

Reply(2)
2
 

