Jody Plauché was just 11 when he was kidnapped and repeatedly raped by his karate teacher Jeff Doucet — then in March 1984, his father Gary Plauché took deadly revenge. When he was 11 years old, Jody Plauché became famous for something he didn’t do. Then, Jody’s father, Gary, shot Jody’s kidnapper and rapist Jeff Doucet at the Baton Rouge Airport. Doucet died; Gary became a hero. But things were more complex for Jody.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 24 DAYS AGO