Cold Front Will Bring Scattered Storms With 65 MPH Wind Gusts, Possible Hail

By Joe Lombardi
 3 days ago
A look at areas where there is the highest risk of thunderstorms on Tuesday, July 12. Photo Credit: AccuWeather.com

An approaching cold front will be accompanied by scattered thunderstorms with wind gusts of 65 miles per hour possible, along with hail.

The time frame for possible storm activity is from the middle of Tuesday afternoon, July 12 into Tuesday evening.

"Forecasters are monitoring the possibility that some storms could become severe and produce locally damaging wind gusts and hail late Tuesday," according to AccuWeather.com. "The current corridor of concern stretches from northern Pennsylvania into New York and adjacent portions of New England."

The cold front is expected to move through the Great Lakes and into the Northeast on Tuesday.

Monday, July 11 will be dry and sunny ahead of the storm system, with a high temperature in the low to mid 80s, according to the National Weather Service.

Tuesday will start off partly sunny before the chance for storm begins after 2 p.m. It will be a warmer and more humid day with a high temperature in the upper 80s.

The chance for showers and storms will increase Tuesday night. Some wind gusts could be as high as 75 mph (see the image above).

After the system passes through late Tuesday evening, Wednesday, July 13 will be mostly sunny and warm, with a high temperature of around 90 degrees.

