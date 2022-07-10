ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 surprising signs you're at risk of Alzheimer's

By Ashley Jones
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatching a loved one go through Alzheimer’s is hard on the people around them. Getting an early diagnosis could help you or your loved one better manage the disease. Apart from problems with memory associated with most types of dementia, some signs are more subtle and easy to...

Power 102.9 NoCo

The Alzheimer’s Association: 10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s Disease

Everyone, at some point, has forgotten where they placed their keys or why they walked into a room, so how do you know when it may be something more serious?. Well, The Colorado Chapter Alzheimer's Association Senior Director of Marketing and Communications, Jim Herlihy, spoke with "Tuned In to NoCo" about the10 warning signs to look for when someone may be suffering from Alzheimer's Disease and how you can learn more at their upcoming Alzheimer's Association International Conference (AAIC) happening July 31 - August 4.
