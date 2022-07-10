3 tips on how to beat the Monday morning blues

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 14, 2022-- Salata, the leading built-to-order salad kitchen with over 80 locations, is launching Certified Angus Beef ® steak as its newest protein option, the first new protein the growing salad concept has introduced in eight years. The new protein will be available for a limited time starting Monday, July 26 th, and be featured on two new menu items. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220714005583/en/ Salata, the leading built-to-order salad kitchen with over 80 locations, is launching Certified Angus Beef® steak as its newest protein option. The new protein will be available for a limited time starting Monday, July 26th, and be featured on two new menu items. (Photo: Business Wire)

RESTAURANTS ・ 16 MINUTES AGO