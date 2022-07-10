ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

This week in CHS history | Sawant signs own recall petition, Rayshauna Webber murder, Linda sells Smith

By CHS
capitolhillseattle.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere are the top stories from this week in CHS history:. In surprise move in recall fight, Kshama Solidarity will collect signatures for opponent campaign to force vote on November ballot —...

www.capitolhillseattle.com

westsideseattle.com

LETTER: White Center neighbors decry large clearcut and ask King County for executive tree protection order

We are writing to ask you to take immediate steps to protect King County's urban trees, and to investigate the removal of a White Center forest. We are a group of White Center neighbors and urban forest advocates. We know that you value and have worked hard for the environment, and we hope you will extend this care to forests in urban areas.
KING COUNTY, WA
capitolhillseattle.com

Car prowl reports are down (actually) in Seattle — but not on Capitol Hill

Want a Seattle crime problem to solve, city leaders? Crack down on car prowls on Capitol Hill. Seattle Police statistics show that reports of car break-ins have actually dropped about 20% in the city over the past five years — but there has been not letup across the East Precinct covering the Hill and the Central District.
SEATTLE, WA
capitolhillseattle.com

Council proposal would place permanent cap on delivery fees charged to Seattle restaurants

A Seattle City Council committee Wednesday will discuss a proposal to continue capping fees food delivery services can charge the city’s restaurants. In early 2020, City Hall included a cap on the fees in restrictions hoped to provide economic protections to small businesses as the COVID-19 pandemic caused lockdowns and closures. The emergency order capped the commission charged to restaurants by services like Grubhub and Postmates at 15% and mandated that 100% of gratuities be paid through to drivers, bikers, and on foot delivery contract workers the apps depend on.
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Demolition crew discovers 1938 blackboard signed by students behind wall of Queen Anne school

SEATTLE — A demolition crew discovered a vintage blackboard hidden behind a wall at a Seattle school that provided a look into the past. Earlier this year, construction workers upgrading the North Queen Anne School building for earthquake safety found the blackboard that had numerous signatures on it and included the date Jan. 31, 1938, according to the school district.
SEATTLE, WA
seattlemedium.com

Attorney Questions System And Policies As Inquest Jury Determines That Officers Were Justified In Shooting Death Of Charleena Lyles

How is it that a young White man who walks into a crowd, a church, a grocery store, a school and begins the killing of innocent souls can be taken alive and even offered a meal from a fast food restaurant before taken into custody, but a Black man or woman minding their own business, buying Skittles, jogging, walking or sleeping in their beds or as in the case of Charleena Lyles, crying out for help, can be murdered in the streets or in their home by the very people that are responsible for their safety?
SEATTLE, WA
fox40jackson.com

County prison in Seattle shuts down booking for entire night due to staffing shortages

County jail booking for Seattle shut down for eight hours from Sunday night to Monday morning due to a staffing shortage that has plagued the region for months. “For about eight hours overnight, bookings at King County Correctional Facility downtown were paused so staff could prioritize safe operations inside the jail,” communications specialist for the King County’s Department of Adult and Juvenile Detention Noah Haglund told Fox News Digital on Monday evening.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Washington Voter Guide 2022: What's on the ballot, important dates to know

Notice: Those King County Elections mailers asking for a signature update are not junk mail. Some registered voters in King County are receiving a letter from the Elections Office with a magenta envelope looking very similar to an envelope containing a ballot, but it’s not a ballot-- it’s an attempt to update a voters signature on file but some voters have been calling the election’s office asking if the request is legit.
KING COUNTY, WA
Crosscut

King County reworks aid after some renters fall through the cracks

Christine Myers had never missed a rent payment before the world shut down in March 2020. But the Kent grandmother drives Uber and Lyft for a living, and the pandemic cratered her income. She soon fell behind on rent at the apartment she shares with her husband and granddaughter. When...
sunset.com

Busy Street? No Problem. How They Hid This Beachfront Seattle Retreat

A busy street and a property oddly shaped like the state of Oklahoma didn’t deter a young Washington family from purchasing a Puget Sound parcel, just down the street from a coastline filled with childhood memories. It presented the opportunity to create the kind of house that Seattle-based firm...
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Rantz: Mayor Harrell’s police staffing ‘plan’ is embarrassing, impossible, and not really a plan

Mayor Bruce Harrell’s plan to bolster the Seattle Police Department by 500 officers by 2027 is embarrassing. It’s not really even a plan and the numbers make no sense. Harrell’s plan is centered around recruitment bonuses with a maximum of $7,500 for recruits and $30,000 for lateral transfers from other departments. He also announced plans to hire more civilian recruitment specialists. But the spending plan depends entirely on the Seattle City Council’s approval. This obviously won’t cut it.
SEATTLE, WA
nypressnews.com

Mayor Harrell Wants To Give Cops Up to $30,000 to Work in Seattle

On Wednesday morning, Mayor Bruce Harrell announced a $2 million plan to recruit more cops. Over the past two-and-a-half years, more than 400 have left the Seattle Police Department (SPD). That’s the smallest the department’s been in 30 years. The mayor and most of city council believe hiring more cops is an important part of the City’s public safety plan. The plan, which has dominated the City’s public safety conversation, overshadows commitments to implementing more unarmed alternatives to decrease police violence. But after months of debate over whether hiring incentives can grow the department, Harrell has set the stage for the council to approve his plan allowing SPD hiring bonuses of up to $30,000 for lateral hires and $7,500 for recruits.
SEATTLE, WA
The Stranger

Slog AM: Most Dem Voters Want Biden Alternative, Washington Will Buy $3 Million Worth of Fruit, and Whose Goo is That?

Who killed Brett Rosenau? Cops in Albuquerque were chasing a suspect last week named Qiaunt Kelley who, in the course of the chase, ran into a nearby home. For reasons that haven’t been established, a 15-year-old named Brett Rosenau went into the house with him – it’s unclear if they had any connection to the house – and refused to leave. Cops fired some kind of stun weapon into the home, which caught on fire; Kelley made it out, but Rosenau died. This weekend, the city confirmed that the cause of death was smoke inhalation.
SEATTLE, WA

