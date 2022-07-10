ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
RELEASE: Blackhawks Announce 2022 Development Camp Roster

NHL
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article37 prospects to begin on-ice sessions Monday at Fifth Third Arena. The Chicago Blackhawks will host their 2022 Development Camp at Fifth Third Arena (1801 W. Jackson Blvd.) from Monday, July 11 to Friday, July 15. The camp will be led by Assistant General Manager - Development, Mark Eaton....

www.nhl.com

ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Shocking Blackhawks moves leave Patrick Kane, Jonathan Toews with intriguing stance on no-movement clauses

The Chicago Blackhawks have turned a lot of heads this 2022 NHL offseason with one befuddling move after another, ones that might not be sitting well with their superstar duo of Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews. However, according to Scott Powers of The Athletic, it doesn’t appear that the pair is disgruntled enough to the point where they could be driven to waive their no-movement clauses, and in the process would open the gates for a legitimate potential for them to get traded from Chicago.
NHL
markerzone.com

SCOTTY BOWMAN WALKS AWAY FROM BLACKHAWKS, STILL WANTS TO WIN

The Chicago Blackhawks are unabashedly tanking this offseason. They traded Alex DeBrincat, arguably their most valuable asset, neglected to qualify youngsters Dylan Strome & Dominik Kubalik, and named a first-time head coach to lead their team. Precisely none of those things indicate a franchise with any intent on fielding a remotely competitive team. The futures of Patrick Kane & Jonathan Toews have flooded the rumor mill, and there is reason to suspect one or both of them will not finish their careers in Chicago. Reasonably, a player might not want anything to do with such a blatant & thorough teardown.
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

Red Wings secure monster free agency haul with 3 key signings

The Detroit Red Wings have had a busy start to free agency, bringing in a handful of key players to help them get back into the playoffs. Among the big additions to Detroit’s roster on Day 1 of free agency include David Perron, Dominik Kubalik, and Ben Chiarot. It’s a two years deal for David […] The post Red Wings secure monster free agency haul with 3 key signings appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DETROIT, MI
NHL

Minnesota Wild Adds Three to Hockey Operations Staff

Matt Harder, David MacLean and Cody McLeod join the Wild staff ahead of 2022-23 season. Saint Paul, Minn. - Minnesota Wild General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has named Matt Harder Strength and Conditioning Coach, David MacLean Pro Scout and Cody McLeod Player Development Coach.
NHL
Yardbarker

Winners and losers from first day of NHL free agency

Cue the “dust settling” metaphor as the first day of 2022 NHL free agency nears its end. Not that we can say the dust has truly settled, of course. The biggest fish in the UFA pond, Johnny Gaudreau and Nazem Kadri, have yet to be hooked. We have...
NHL
NHL

Blues extend qualifying offers to 6 restricted free agents

ST. LOUIS - The St. Louis Blues have extended qualifying offers to six of its restricted free agents. Players that received qualifying offers are Niko Mikkola, Scott Perunovich, Klim Kostin, Hugh McGing, Will Bitten and Nathan Todd. By extending qualifying offers, the Blues will retain contract negotiation rights with these...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NHL

BLOG: Allan, Dach Looking to Showcase Growth in Development Camp | Day 2

Top two Blackhawks picks from 2021 draft share thoughts on their journey thus far and early impressions of Development Camp. The second day of Development Camp has come to a close, and the energy from the prospects was clear as action continues to pick up in preparation for the games later on in the week.
NHL
Yardbarker

Blues Unlikely to Trade Tarasenko as Perron Heads to Free Agency

If David Perron is heading to the free agency market, which rumors suggest he is, it seems less likely the St. Louis Blues would be open to trading Vladimir Tarasenko and crippling the right side of their offense. Fans are not terribly happy that Perron is leaving, but this might not have been a choice by the Blues and they’re making the best of a less-than-ideal situation.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Hockey Writers

Chicago Blackhawks Sign Andreas Athanasiou to a 1-Year Contract

The Chicago Blackhawks 2022 crazy offseason continued Wednesday when they agreed to a one-year, $3 million contract with forward Andreas Athanasiou. Chicago general manager (GM) Kyle Davidson is tearing down the roster and rebuilding from the bottom, but they are adding some veteran free agent forwards, including Max Domi and Athanasiou around a lot of young players.
CHICAGO, IL
NHL

BLOG: Duncan Keith Thanks Chicago in His Goodbye to Hockey

All the highlights from the former Blackhawk defenseman's retirement press conference. Earlier today, Blackhawk great Duncan Keith announced his retirement after 17 years in the NHL, all but one of which he spent in Chicago. With his 8-year-old son Colton by his side, Keith spoke about the end of his...
CHICAGO, IL
NHL

Derek Lalonde thrilled about new additions to Red Wings coaching staff

The Detroit Red Wings welcomed more than just nine prospects and a goalie via trade to the organization last week. Last Friday, Red Wings executive vice president and general manager Steve Yzerman and newly minted head coach Derek Lalonde announced Detroit hired Bob Boughner as an associate coach and Alex Westlund as a goaltending coach.
DETROIT, MI
NHL

Talbot traded to Senators by Wild

Ottawa acquires goalie after dealing Murray to Maple Leafs; Minnesota signed Fleury last week. Cam Talbot was traded to the Ottawa Senators by the Minnesota Wild on Monday for Filip Gustavsson. The 35-year-old goalie was 32-12-4 with a 2.76 goals-against average, .911 save percentage and three shutouts in 49 games...
NHL
NHL

Giroux contract latest splash by new-look Senators

There is an optimistic buzz in the Canadian capital about the Senators after the moves they've made recently. Giroux, who grew up in the Ottawa area, said it helped with his decision to sign a three-year, $19.5 million contract Wednesday. The 34-year-old forward has 923 points (294 goals, 629 assists) in 1,018 regular-season games and 81 points (28 goals, 53 assists) in 95 Stanley Cup Playoff games with the Philadelphia Flyers and Florida Panthers.
NHL
Yardbarker

Blackhawks Sign Center Colin Blackwell, Per Reports

Blackwell joins the Blackhawks for his fifth NHL season. He spent two seasons in Nashville and one with the New York Rangers before splitting time between Seattle and Toronto in 2021-22. Last season, the 29-year-old recorded 20 points (10 goals, 10 assists) in 58 games between the Kraken and Leafs....
CHICAGO, IL
NHL

Nichushkin signs eight-year contract with Avalanche

Forward helped Colorado win Stanley Cup, could have become UFA on Wednesday. Valeri Nichushkin signed an eight-year contract with the Colorado Avalanche on Monday. Financial details were not disclosed. The 27-year-old forward could have become an unrestricted free agent on Wednesday. "Signing 'Val' to a long-term deal was a top...
DENVER, CO
NHL

Red Wings sign David Perron to two-year contract

Goals (T3rd), 30 assists (10th), 57 points (8th), 11 power play goals (1st), 26 power play points (1st), 48 penalty minutes (T2nd) and 177 shots (4th) in 67 games. The 6-foot-1, 202-pound winger also recorded 13 points (9-4-13) and 10 penalty minutes in 12 postseason contests as the Blues reached the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, falling to the eventual Stanley Cup-champion Colorado Avalanche in six games. Originally selected by the Blues in the first round (26th overall) of the 2007 NHL Entry Draft, Perron helped the franchise claim its first-ever Stanley Cup championship in 2019, contributing 16 points (9-7-16), a plus-four rating and 16 penalty minutes in 26 playoff games. He also reached the 2018 Stanley Cup Final as a member of the expansion Vegas Golden Knights, totaling nine points (1-8-9), a plus-one rating and 10 penalty minutes in postseason 15 games.
DETROIT, MI
NHL

Maple Leafs Sign Forward Adam Gaudette

The Toronto Maple Leafs announced today that the hockey club has signed forward Adam Gaudette to a one-year contract worth $750,000. Gaudette, 25, has collected 70 points (27 goals, 43 assists) in 218 regular season games with the Vancouver Canucks (2017-18 to 2020-21), Chicago Blackhawks (2020-21 to 2021-22) and Ottawa Senators (2021-22). The Braintree, Massachusetts native split last season between the Chicago and Ottawa, recording 14 points (five goals, nine assists) in 58 regular season games.
NHL

