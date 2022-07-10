Crews battle house fire in Jefferson Hills

JEFFERSON HILLS, Pa. — Fire crews battled a house fire in Jefferson Hills Sunday afternoon.

According to Allegheny County 911, crews responded to the 100 block of Roberts Drive around 12:04 p.m.

Firefighters said the flames were strongly damaging the attic when they arrived. The second floor window was boarded up when Channel 11 arrived on scene.

All residents of the house were able to get out safely, including the family pets.

Responders say that the heat of the day was a factor in putting out the fire.

“It was a very hot day we had great mutual aid response, from Clairton, Pleasant Hills, White Hall, Lincoln Borough for their tankers. We need the extra crews today with the heat. Our crews made a good stop with the fire with the situation we had with the heat,” said Justin Allan, the assistant fire chief in Jefferson Hills.

It is unclear what caused the fire to happen and the extent of the damage is unknown.

Access to and from the residence was blocked for a time.

This is a developing story and Channel 11 has a crew on the way to the scene. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group