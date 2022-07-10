ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson Hills, PA

Crews battle house fire in Jefferson Hills

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ss2FH_0garVNy200

JEFFERSON HILLS, Pa. — Fire crews battled a house fire in Jefferson Hills Sunday afternoon.

According to Allegheny County 911, crews responded to the 100 block of Roberts Drive around 12:04 p.m.

Firefighters said the flames were strongly damaging the attic when they arrived. The second floor window was boarded up when Channel 11 arrived on scene.

All residents of the house were able to get out safely, including the family pets.

Responders say that the heat of the day was a factor in putting out the fire.

“It was a very hot day we had great mutual aid response, from Clairton, Pleasant Hills, White Hall, Lincoln Borough for their tankers. We need the extra crews today with the heat. Our crews made a good stop with the fire with the situation we had with the heat,” said Justin Allan, the assistant fire chief in Jefferson Hills.

It is unclear what caused the fire to happen and the extent of the damage is unknown.

Access to and from the residence was blocked for a time.

This is a developing story and Channel 11 has a crew on the way to the scene. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jefferson Hills, PA
Accidents
Jefferson Hills, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Pleasant Hills, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Accidents
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Allegheny County, PA
Accidents
Allegheny County, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Allegheny County, PA
City
Jefferson Hills, PA
City
Clairton, PA
WTAJ

Coroner: Woman dead after being hit by truck in Cambria County

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A woman has died from injuries she suffered after being hit by a truck on Monday morning, according to Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees. According to Lees, Samantha Dunfee, 32, of Johnstown was hit by a 2009 Ram Truck on Omar Drive in the Westmont Borough at 5:52 a.m. while she […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Fire#Police#Accident#Channel 11#White Hall#Cox Media Group
butlerradio.com

Man Flown To Hospital After Butler Twp. Motorcycle Crash

One man was flown to a Pittsburgh trauma center after a motorcycle crash Tuesday evening in Butler Township. The accident happened just before 8 p.m. at the Route 422/Route 8 interchange. Police say 69-year-old William Reges of Butler was speeding when entered the Route 8 North exit-ramp from Route 422...
BUTLER, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Accidents
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Man who jumped from crane in East Liberty identified

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner has identified Hyoung Kee Park as the man who jumped from a crane in Pittsburgh’s East Liberty Ave on July 5. The fall resulted in Park’s death. He was 54 years old and his home address was listed as Flushing, NY. At 5:45...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Daily Voice

PA Dad Of 15 Dies Two Days After Struck By Lightning

A Pennsylvania father of 15 children, including his foster and adoptive children, has died two days after he was struck by lightning, according to his family. Daryl Ray Lewis, 50, of Dravosburg formerly of Clairton, was struck while repairing his rig that had broken down during a Walshak Trucking of Pittsburgh job in Medina, Ohio on July 6, according to his obituary and a GoFundMe campaign started for the family.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wtae.com

Wrong-way driver causes multi-vehicle crash on the Parkway East

PITTSBURGH — State police said a wrong-way driver caused a multi-vehicle crash on the Parkway East. The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. Thursday in the inbound lanes, shutting down a section of the road between Edgewood-Swissvale and Oakland. Crews were able to reopen the road in less than an...
SWISSVALE, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Expect single-lane closures in Monroeville, Wilmerding

The Allegheny County Department of Public Works announces periodic single-lane closures on Wilmerding and Monroeville Road/Patton Street in Monroeville and Wilmerding. The restrictions will occur between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. on weekdays between Monroeville Boulevard and Jefferson Street, and they are expected to end in November. They are required for milling and paving, drainage improvements, shoulder work, and guide rail replacement.
MONROEVILLE, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh police serve search warrant at Skybar on South Side

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) —Pittsburgh police served a search warrant at Skybar on East Carson Street on the South Side on Wednesday.Sources told KDKA-TV police confiscated surveillance videos from inside. A shocking video shot at the rooftop pool bar has gone viral. It shows a woman apparently willingly letting people sexually violate her. The bar said it contacted the police and is cooperating with the investigation. "No one was sexually assaulted; this person performed a lewd act on their own accord," the bar said in a statement to KDKA-TV. "This individual and an accomplice have been identified and a police report has been filed. According to the PPD, we are actually the victim, and we plan to prosecute to the fullest extent of the law."The bar said it has voluntarily shut down for the foreseeable future. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
92K+
Followers
117K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy