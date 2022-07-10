ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Flurry of trades, signings expected before NHL free agency

By Stephen Whyno Ap Hockey Writer
ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zY12d_0garV62w00

While Julien BriseBois knows exactly how confident he is about the possibility of re-signing playoff performer Ondrej Palat and veteran defenseman Jan Rutta, he's not saying.

"Still working on that," the two-time Stanley Cup-winning general manager of the Tampa Bay Lightning said. “Too early to tell.”

He's also right that it's too early to tell exactly what NHL free agency will look like when it begins Wednesday. Colorado, which beat Tampa Bay in the Cup Final, is looking to sign postseason standout Valeri Nichushkin among a group of potential free agents, and others such as Calgary MVP candidate Johnny Gaudreau, Pittsburgh center Evgeni Malkin and Florida trade deadline pickup Claude Giroux could all get new deals to stay rather than hitting the open market.

“It’s not July 13 yet,” BriseBois said. “Those guys may all be signed by then.”

A big star re-upping with his team has already happened a couple of times: the Pittsburgh Penguins signed veteran defenseman Kris Letang for six years and the Nashville Predators signed high-scoring winger Filip Forsberg for eight. Teams have until midnight EDT Tuesday — 12 hours before free agency begins — to get the maximum benefit of signing players for eight years, after which they can only get up to seven.

Still, even that timeline feels like a lifetime away in the hockey world, especially with the bulk of the offseason condensed into less than three weeks.

“We’ve got some time,” Avalanche general manager Joe Sakic said about discussions with several pending free agents. “We know we’re not going to be able to sign everybody. We know that. But we’ve got our priority and then we’ll see. I think some players will test the market and see what’s out there for them and see if they want to come back, but time will tell.”

The Avalanche, who signed goaltender Alexander Georgiev on Sunday after acquiring him from the New York Rangers, could be busy. They have not only Nichushkin but center Nazem Kadri, forwards Andre Burakovsky, Darren Helm and Nico Sturm and defensemen Josh Manson, Jack Johnson and Ryan Murray set to be unrestricted free agents if they don't re-sign.

Kadri seems the most likely out the door for a big payday after a career year and breakout playoffs, though that would give Colorado some space to take care of other players.

“I think we’re in the ballpark with some of the guys,” Sakic said. “I’m not going to go into details with who, but we’re hopeful we’ll be able to make an announcement and not have all of them go to the market on Wednesday.”

Calgary GM Brad Treliving expressed the same optimism about Gaudreau, who set career highs with 40 goals, 75 assists and 115 points and finished fourth in Hart Trophy voting as the league's most valuable player. He said these things take time and pointed out Gaudreau isn't the first or last top player to go un-signed until the final days between free agency and talks continue.

“You look at all the options, but our focus is on Plan A, and until such time as Plan A’s not a reality, we’ll focus on that,” Treliving said. “The only focus is trying to get him signed, and we’ll continue working at that end.”

The same appears to be the case for the Panthers and Giroux, the longtime captain of the Philadelphia Flyers they acquired at the trade deadline. The Boston Bruins are also waiting to hear from their longtime captain, Patrice Bergeron, who's expected to only play for them if he returns for a 19th season.

“He’s made real good indications to us that he’s trending in the right manner, but until he makes that proclamation, we’ll wait,” Bruins GM Don Sweeney said.

Some teams can't afford to wait until Wednesday to make moves because they need to clear salary cap space before then. After a weekend of goaltender musical chairs at the draft and more coming on that front, Minnesota GM Bill Guerin figures the league will be buzzing with activity before free agency.

“You could definitely see it,” Guerin said. “Teams are doing everything in their power to get cap space, so I could see a lot."

———

Follow AP Hockey Writer Stephen Whyno on Twitter at https://twitter.com/SWhyno

———

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP—Sports

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Winners and losers from first day of NHL free agency

Cue the “dust settling” metaphor as the first day of 2022 NHL free agency nears its end. Not that we can say the dust has truly settled, of course. The biggest fish in the UFA pond, Johnny Gaudreau and Nazem Kadri, have yet to be hooked. We have...
NHL
ClutchPoints

Rangers make shocking free agency decision on trade deadline acquisition Andrew Copp

The New York Rangers made a big splash at the trade deadline in order to bring Andrew Copp to town. It was a move that immediately paid dividends, as he was a key contributor in their run to the Eastern Conference Finals. Despite the expectation that Copp would re-sign with the Rangers this offseason, it […] The post Rangers make shocking free agency decision on trade deadline acquisition Andrew Copp appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
State
Florida State
State
Colorado State
Inside The Penguins

Penguins Re-Sign Evgeni Malkin to Four-Year Deal

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Penguins officially have the squad back together. Despite reports that Evgeni Malkin was set to test free agency, the star forward is staying at PPG, signing a four-year deal to remain in Pittsburgh. Malkin's four-year deal totals $24.4 million, $6.1 million per season. The seven-time NHL...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Inside The Penguins

Possible Landing Spots for Evgeni Malkin

Evgeni Malkin shocked the hockey world when he informed the Pittsburgh Penguins he would test the free agent market this summer. Negotiations between the two teams have been rocky, prompting this turn of events. There is still a chance the Penguins can retain Malkin, but he instantly becomes the best...
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johnny Gaudreau
Person
Filip Forsberg
Person
Patrice Bergeron
Person
Joe Sakic
Person
Valeri Nichushkin
Person
Alexander Georgiev
Person
Evgeni Malkin
Person
Nazem Kadri
Person
Julien Brisebois
Person
Kris Letang
Person
Bill Guerin
Person
Brad Treliving
Person
Claude Giroux
Person
Nico Sturm
Person
Darren Helm
CBS News

2022 Pittsburgh Penguins Free Agency Tracker

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Free agency is set to begin at 12 p.m., but the Penguins have already handled a big chunk of their business. The Penguins have signed forward Drake Caggiula to a one-year deal. Penguins sign forward Archibald to 1-year contract. The Penguins signed forward Josh Archibald to a...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Hockey Writers

2022 NHL Free Agent Signing Tracker

When 12:00 PM EST rolls around on Wednesday, July 13, NHL teams will be allowed to officially sign free agents to contracts to bolster their lineups for the 2022-23 seasons and beyond. THW has you covered with this live tracker that will be updated throughout as the signings are made official.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Free Agents#The Tampa Bay Lightning#Mvp#The Pittsburgh Penguins#Avalanche
markerzone.com

OSKAR LINDBLOM AMONG FOUR PLACED ON UNCONDITIONAL WAIVERS

With the NHL's first buyout window closing today at 5 p.m. ET, the waiver wire was busy, with four players being put on unconditional waivers. According to TSN's Chris Johnston, Oskar Lindblom (Philadelphia), Rudolfs Balcers (San Jose), Michael Del Zotto (Ottawa) and Janne Kuokkanen (New Jersey) have all been placed on unconditional waivers for the purpose of a contract buyout.
NHL
ClutchPoints

Red Wings secure monster free agency haul with 3 key signings

The Detroit Red Wings have had a busy start to free agency, bringing in a handful of key players to help them get back into the playoffs. Among the big additions to Detroit’s roster on Day 1 of free agency include David Perron, Dominik Kubalik, and Ben Chiarot. It’s a two years deal for David […] The post Red Wings secure monster free agency haul with 3 key signings appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Philadelphia Flyers
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Pittsburgh Penguins
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
NFL
NHL Teams
New York Rangers
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
Tampa Bay Lightning
ClutchPoints

Rumors: Golden Knights mulling shocking Max Pacioretty move in NHL free agency

The Vegas Golden Knights are looking to re-sign a few key players this offseason, but in order to do so, they may have to shed some salary. According to Elliotte Friedman, the Knights could look to clear some cap space by offloading veteran forward Max Pacioretty this offseason. After agreeing to a new deal with […] The post Rumors: Golden Knights mulling shocking Max Pacioretty move in NHL free agency appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NHL
Inside The Penguins

Penguins Sign Goaltender Dustin Tokarski

Goaltender Dustin Tokarski has signed with the Pittsburgh Penguins to a one-year contract worth $775k. Making his debut with the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2009, Tokarski has bounced between the NHL and the AHL for the past 13 seasons and will slot in as the Penguin's third-string goaltender next season.
PITTSBURGH, PA
NBC Sports

Flyers reportedly add a veteran fourth-line fighter

The Flyers reportedly made a depth addition Wednesday in free agency by agreeing to terms with veteran winger Nicolas Deslauriers. The club's deal with Deslauriers is for four years and just under $2 million annually, according to a report by Sportsnet's Jeff Marek. Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman first reported the news...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ABC News

ABC News

740K+
Followers
165K+
Post
411M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy