The Sweet Springs Board of Aldermen approved a street closure request during its meeting on July 11. According to unofficial minutes from the meeting, Tara Brewer and Phil Clevenger with the Restoration Foundation requested closing South Miller Street in Sweet Springs at 5 p.m. Thursday, July 21 due to a tractor parade. Brewer said the tractors will be parked on Miller Street before the parade. Clevenger also stated the street needs to be closed to allow the setup of the stage for bands playing at the Sweet Springs Block Party on July 22 and 23.

SWEET SPRINGS, MO ・ 19 HOURS AGO