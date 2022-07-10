ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jazz GM: There's 'no intent' to trade Mitchell

By Chicco Nacion
theScore
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUtah Jazz general manager Justin Zanik didn't definitively rule out moving Donovan Mitchell amid trade rumors involving the All-Star guard. "Change is inevitable in the NBA," Zanik told reporters Saturday, according to ESPN's Tim MacMahon. "I'm not trying to be cryptic or anything else, but Donovan is on...

www.thescore.com

