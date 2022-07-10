Jazz GM: There's 'no intent' to trade Mitchell

Quick-hit analysis of important NHL signings and trades completed July 13. Signing: Stars sign F Mason Marchment to 4-year deal. Analysis: Of all the players to hit the open market Wednesday, Marchment was up there as far as potential feel-good stories. Now, he's got a medium-term deal with a $4.5M AAV - not too shabby for the 27-year-old power forward. Marchment, a longtime minor leaguer, finally broke through at the highest level last season. He finished with 47 points and a slew of impressive advanced statistics in 54 games for the Florida Panthers. On offense-starved Dallas, Marchment should have a ton of opportunity to prove he isn't some one-year flash in the pan. The sad part: He lost his father, Bryan Marchment, just last week. Bryan, a former NHLer who was working as a scout for the Sharks at the NHL draft, died last Wednesday. He was 53.

