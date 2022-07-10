ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

'Flying Solo' series summer installments now open at Nashville International Airport

By Darby McCarthy
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
 3 days ago
Nashville International Airport

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Rotating art exhibit "Flying Solo" at the Nashville International Airport is now showing its summer installments, featuring works by Carolyn Beehler, Laurie Davis and Jammie Williams.

The series last debuted in March 2020.

The new Summer 2022 exhibit will be open through September 28 as part of BNA's Arts at the Airport program.

The program showcases local, regional and national artists' visual and performing arts. It is governed by a 15-member board and funded primarily by the Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority, with some funding from the Tennessee Arts Commission.

The following are a few of the pieces that visitors and employees may see as part of the exhibit.

Carolyn Beehler's "Going Round in Circles" will be located in Concourse D near Gate 5.

“Going Round in Circles” is a 30”x 20” using magazine paper. Carolyn Beehler is a paper artist living in Franklin, Tennessee. She was born in California but grew up in the South and studied art school at O’More College of Design in Franklin.

Laurie A. Davis's Starry, Starry Night Over the Ghost Ballet will be located in Concourse D near Gate 2.

“Starry, Starry Night Over the Ghost Ballet” is a 30”x 36” stained glass, tiles, beads, art glasses and grout on Wedi board. Laurie has been enamored with the creative process since she was young. One of her mosaic designs, “Tree of Life” was selected for the 2018 Best of Tennessee Craft exhibit, and her “Starry, Starry Night Over the Cumberland” was selected for the 2022 Tennessee Craft Best of Tennessee Exhibition.

Jammie Williams' "Searching Above" will be located in Concourse A near Gate 2.

“Searching Above” is a 36” x 60’’ oil on canvas. Jammie Williams is a sculptor and painter from Tennessee who uses clay and oil paint to create symbolic and expressionistic works. His work has been included in the 2021 National Juried Painting Exhibition at The University of Southern Mississippi Museum of Art and in the 2020 Red Clay Survey of Contemporary Southern Art at Huntsville Museum of Art. His works are inspired by his personal memories, feelings, and emotions.

