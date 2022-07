The newest Duggar baby has arrived! On July 11, 2022, Jill Duggar and her husband Derick Dillard revealed they had welcomed their third child just a few days prior. The former Counting On couple took to their family website to share both a birth announcement for their third son. They also went into detail about how they chose his moniker and the meaning behind it. Keep reading to learn all about Jill's new baby's name.

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO