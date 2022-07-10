ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Troy, WI

Rage Against The Machine Play First Show In 11 Years: See The Setlist

By Katrina Nattress
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images North America

After years of waiting, Rage Against the Machine finally kicked off their Public Service Announcement Tour Saturday night (July 9) in East Troy, Wisconsin. They kicked off their 16-song set with "Bombtrack," the opener off their 1992 debut album, and brought out all their hits like "Bull on Parade," "Testify," "Guerilla Radio," and "Killing in the Name." They also covered Bruce Springsteen's "The Ghost of Tom Joad."

RATM has always been a political band, and their message is as strong now as ever before. While they played, they flashed videos and messages on the screen, including a strong statement about the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade. They're also putting their money were their mouths are, pledging to donate $475,000 from ticket sales for their first two reunion shows to reproductive health organizations.

RATM will continue their tour Monday night (July 11) in Chicago. See a full list of tour dates here and fan-shot footage and the setlist below.

Rage Against The Machine Public Service Announcement Tour Opener Setlist

“Bombtrack”

“People Of The Sun”

“Bulls On Parade”

“Bullet In The Head”

“Testify”

“Tire Me”

“Wake Up”

“Guerrilla Radio”

“Without A Face”

“Know Your Enemy”

“Calm Like A Bomb”

“Sleep Now In The Fire”

“War Within A Breath”

“The Ghost Of Tom Joad” (Bruce Springsteen Cover)

“Freedom”

“Killing In The Name”

