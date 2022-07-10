ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Man rushed to hospital after house ‘EXPLODES’ in huge blaze, leaving huge pile of rubble behind

By Sarah Grealish
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago

A MAN has been rushed to hospital after house was left in a blaze following an explosion.

Firefighters struggled to tame the inferno in Upper Basildon, Berkshire earlier today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09dybR_0garT5Ed00
Emergency services were called to the residential property on Aldworth Road, Upper Basildon Credit: LNP

Eight fire engines were on the scene in the outskirts of Reading - but the house was reduced to just a shell.

Shocking photos snapped from above show the detatched home was completely destroyed.

Emergency workers were able to stop the blaze from spreading to its neighbour.

Now cops have revealed one man has been left seriously injured after the explosion.

Thames Valley Police spokesperson said: "This was a suspected explosion which caused a fire at a residential property in Aldworth Road, Upper Basildon, to which we were called at 10.42pm.

"It is not believed to be suspicious.

"A man has been taken to hospital and is in a serious condition."

Comments / 4

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rubble#Rushed To Hospital#Accident#Thames Valley Police
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Mail

Trainee easyJet pilot, 21, died after she was bitten by a mosquito on her forehead and developed an infection which spread to her brain, inquest hears

A trainee commercial airline pilot died after she was bitten by a mosquito and developed an infection which spread to her brain, an inquest heard. Oriana Pepper, 21, of Bury St Edmunds in Suffolk, had passed her theory exams on the easyJet programme in Oxford with flying colours and had gone to Belgium for her instrument ratings.
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

New details emerge about horror zip line accident after young boy fell seven METRES and was rushed to hospital with potential spinal injuries

Investigators have seized crucial equipment from a popular adventure park after a young boy fell seven metres to the ground in a horror zipline accident as shocked customers rush to defend the business's safety protocols. The nine-year-old boy was visiting TreeTop Challenge in Woombye on Queensland's Sunshine Coast on Sunday...
ACCIDENTS
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
593K+
Followers
28K+
Post
159M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy