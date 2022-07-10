Man rushed to hospital after house ‘EXPLODES’ in huge blaze, leaving huge pile of rubble behind

A MAN has been rushed to hospital after house was left in a blaze following an explosion.

Firefighters struggled to tame the inferno in Upper Basildon, Berkshire earlier today.

Emergency services were called to the residential property on Aldworth Road, Upper Basildon Credit: LNP

Eight fire engines were on the scene in the outskirts of Reading - but the house was reduced to just a shell.

Shocking photos snapped from above show the detatched home was completely destroyed.

Emergency workers were able to stop the blaze from spreading to its neighbour.

Now cops have revealed one man has been left seriously injured after the explosion.

Thames Valley Police spokesperson said: "This was a suspected explosion which caused a fire at a residential property in Aldworth Road, Upper Basildon, to which we were called at 10.42pm.

"It is not believed to be suspicious.

"A man has been taken to hospital and is in a serious condition."