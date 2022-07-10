ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Neighbors want fix to potholes on Shirley Drive

By Richard Lake
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2R93CU_0garStsZ00

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Jackson’s roads remain a major problem for drivers in the capital city. One neighbor said potholes take up most of the road she lives on.

She said she’s tired of spending money to repair her tires. She said she’s tried calling the city to fix the potholes plaguing Shirley Drive in south Jackson, but nothing is being done.

“We’ve replaced plenty of tires. It’s probably well over $1,000 between my tires and his tires,” she said.

She said the damage to her car and the condition of other roads surrounding Shirley Drive have been frustrating.

Man killed in hit and run on I-55 S Frontage Road

“They look like craters. When cars and trucks are driving up and down the street, it sounds like thunder or like someone is knocking on your door. The street is literally going to fall in. They just skip Shirley Drive. It’s been like this, I know, for at least three years,” she said.

Just one street over is Charleston Drive, one of the roads that seems to be routinely maintained.

As a Jackson native, she said she’s aware of the city’s ongoing problem maintaining its roads.

“You step outside of Jackson and go into Clinton, Madison or Pearl, the surrounding areas, you’ll see a difference. Why can’t somebody just come with some gravel, asphalt. Something,” she said.

She said her next step is reaching out to local government for help.

Shirley Drive is part of Ward 6, where Aaron Banks serves as the current city councilman. We reached out to him regarding the issue and have not heard back.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJTV 12

EMS traveling memorial makes stop in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – An organization stopped in Central Mississippi to celebrate those who made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty, while leading the effort for the creation of a permanent memorial site. The National Emergency Medical Service (EMS) Foundation honors those who paid the incomparable price in the line of duty as […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Parts of Mississippi highways remain dark due copper wire thieves

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Certain Mississippi highways and roadways will remain dark for some time due to an ongoing issue. According to officials, thieves have been taking copper wire from street lights leaving drivers in the dark while commuting. “It’s very dangerous for everyone involved, very dangerous for the thieves themselves, when they steal the […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson misdemeanor holding facility could open in August

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Northside Sun reported repairs are being made to the Hinds County holding facility in downtown Jackson. Leaders with the Jackson Police Department (JPD) expect the department to eventually use the facility to hold those charged with misdemeanors. The facility is currently located on the third floor of the Hinds County […]
JACKSON, MS
Madison County Journal

Madison mom: ‘Bottom fell out’ and they needed help

A Madison mother raising three children said “the bottom fell out” last summer and she turned to a church for assistance. “They were just so helpful and accepting and supportive,” said the woman who asked to remain anonymous for this story. “But the main thing was the acceptance.”
MADISON, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jackson, MS
Traffic
Mississippi State
Mississippi Traffic
City
Jackson, MS
Local
Mississippi Government
Jackson, MS
Government
City
Money, MS
City
Madison, MS
WJTV 12

Suspect in custody for robbing Trustmark Bank in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police arrested a suspect in connection to a bank robbery. The robbery happened at the Trustmark Bank on Capitol Street and West Street on Wednesday, July 13. Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn confirmed one person was arrested. The suspect has not been identified.
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Hinds Co. public works employees under investigation for stealing $3,300 in gas

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Hinds County officials are investigating after two public works employees allegedly stole $3,300 in gas using county gas cards. Administrator Kenny Wayne Jones confirmed the county Public Works Department and Human Resources were investigating the alleged theft and said the two employees were suspended pending the outcome of the investigation.
HINDS COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson neighbors frustrated with trash not being picked up

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson neighbors expressed their frustration in recent days over their trash not being picked up in their area. As Jackson’s trash debacle continues, city leaders are growing weary. Richard’s Disposal leaders said they’re working to get back on schedule after running behind from the 4th of July holidays. On Friday, a […]
JACKSON, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Potholes#Other Roads#Driving
vicksburgnews.com

MVC on South Frontage and Indiana Avenue

A two-vehicle collision has occurred on South Frontage Road and Indiana Avenue. The call came in at approximately 1:15 p.m. The Vicksburg Fire Department and the Vicksburg Police Department quickly responded. No word yet on injuries at this time. Traffic is not affected at the moment.
WAPT

Richard's Disposal trying to catch up with Jackson trash collection

JACKSON, Miss. — Richard's Disposal is working to catch up with trash collection delays over the weekend. The company said the extremely hot weather took a toll on workers who ride on the back of the trucks. One ended up in the hospital with heat exhaustion. Richard's Disposal workers...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Suspects wanted in drive-by shooting on Capitol Street

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Two women were shot while at a traffic light at Capitol Street and O Ferrell Avenue in Jackson on Wednesday, July 12. The female victims have been identified as 19-year-old Sedrica Robinson and 20-year-old Reanna Shelton. According to Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn, a gold Impala that was occupied by a […]
JACKSON, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
kicks96news.com

An Intoxicated Employee and a Crash at County Line in Leake

1:21 a.m. – Leake County Deputies responded to a call reporting a domestic disturbance in progress at a residence on Melvin Carson Road in the Ofahoma area. 9:38 a.m. – Carthage Police were alerted to a vehicle driving recklessly on HWY 16 near Dirt Cheap and Burkes. 10:06...
LEAKE COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Gas Tank Getaways: Capital City Kayak Adventures

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – It’s an attraction that many drivers pass by in Jackson and unless you’re looking for it, you won’t find it. The idea stemmed from Jackson native and Mississippi State University Graduate Christopher Lockhart in 2014. After visiting different waterways across Jackson with a boat, friends wanted to tag along. With more […]
JACKSON, MS
CBS 42

Mississippi radio personality’s home hit by stray bullet

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Robert Walker, a well-known radio host at 97.7 in Jackson a group of young men drove up and fired dozens of rounds at two other young men right outside his home July 7. “The mayor’s saying the city is safe, the city is not safe,” Walker said. Walker said his main […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

2 Hinds County employees accused of stealing $3K worth of gas

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Two Hinds County employees have been suspended after they allegedly stole $3,300 worth of gas from the county. County Administrator Kenny W. Jones said the incident happened in the public works office. Jones said they will consult with an attorney on whether the county will pursue charges. The employees have not […]
HINDS COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Stokes wants to move to lowest garbage collection bidder

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – With the City of Jackson now appearing to have an invalid garbage collection, one city leader said it’s time to resolve the issue once and for all, but the right way. Councilman Kenneth Stokes, Ward 3, said it’s time to settle the garbage contract because the city has more pressing issues. […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson firefighters find body while putting out fire

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson firefighters discovered the remains of a body while extinguishing a fire on Friday, July 8. Assistant Fire Chief Patrick Armon said crews were putting out a grass fire around 8:45 p.m. on Thomas Catchings Sr. Drive when the remains were discovered. Armon said the cause of the grass fire is […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

31K+
Followers
16K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy