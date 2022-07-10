ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

Grateful vendors wrap up YSU Summer Arts Festival

By Hanna Erdmann
WKBN
WKBN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T1DMM_0garSZQ900

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The final day at the YSU Summer Festival of Arts wrapped up Sunday afternoon.

Organizers called it a perfect weekend.

Son memorializes father’s historic statue in Y-town

The great weather combined with all the vendors and artists made it a great event.

This is now the second year the arts festival has gone on since everything shut down in 2020.

Matt Cox with Off Center Clay Works says the pandemic year was hard on their business.

He says they have been grateful for the community’s support the past year.

“There’s all kinds of people out here, you know, coming out and and making purchases, things like that. But all of the artists really put a lot of work into coming out to doing things like this. And it’s really important to have the community come out,” said Cox.

This is one of the last summer festivals for Off Center Clay Works.

Cox says they will be at Sharon Waterfire in September.

You can check out their work on Facebook .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKBN

Trumbull County Fair officially opens with plenty of events

BAZETTA TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – The 176th Trumbull County Fair officially opened on Tuesday. During the opening ceremonies, which were emceed by First News This Morning Anchor Chelsea Spears, many spoke about the fairgrounds’ transformation over the years and what it means to the community. A new competition...
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
WKBN

Event planned for parents of preschoolers

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – An early education program in Youngstown is planning events to educate parents on a program to get kids a head start in school. Alta Head Start, which is licensed by the Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services, is hosting a series of recruitment events.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Society
Local
Ohio Sports
Youngstown, OH
Society
City
Youngstown, OH
Youngstown, OH
Sports
NBC4 Columbus

Condado adds three new Ohio restaurants, with more to come

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — With a flurry of three openings in three weeks, Condado Tacos has grown to 35 locations in seven states. The Columbus-based chain recently opened three new Ohio restaurants, in Boardman, Anderson Township and Perrysburg. Another four openings are scheduled this year, including two new cities — Kalamazoo, Michigan, and Canton — and the chain’s fourth and fifth locations in Pittsburgh.
COLUMBUS, OH
macaronikid.com

Youngstown Events You Don't Want to Miss This Week!

Every Thursday, Macaroni KID Youngstown shares five things to do with your kids in Youngstown, Ohio over the coming week. Here are Macaroni KID Youngstown's picks for the five things to do in the Youngstown with kids this week. Click on the links for all the details!. 1. Trumbull County...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Localevent#Local Life#Ysu Summer Arts Festival#Nexstar Media Inc
WFMJ.com

Cross country cyclists visit Farrell for a cause

Imagine bicycling across the country and on the days you aren't peddling, you're busy building houses and other projects. Well, that's what a group of people are doing as part of a Christian mission. The First Presbyterian Church of Sharon is hosting about 23 cyclists who are taking part in...
SHARON, PA
WYTV.com

Wine and Jazz festival kicks off in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — On Saturday, Youngstown grooved to the sounds of jazz at the Youngstown Amphitheatre. WKBN senior reporter Gerry Ricciutti emceed the Wine and Jazz Fest. Area native Sharon Rae North performed for a home audience. It was her first musical performance in Youngstown. The jazz tunes...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Sports
WFMJ.com

New barber college opens in Youngstown

A new barber college officially opened this morning in Youngstown. Beyond Expectations Barber College originated in the Akron area and has expanded to Glenwood Avenue, right down the street from the Youngstown Playhouse. The business teaches students lessons on how to live "The American Dream" and the basics of owning...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WKBN

Road closed for local Italian festival

LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (WKBN)- Kennedy Road will be closed between Quarry Road and the Village of Lowellville this week. It’s to protect the safety of folks going to the Lowellville Mt. Carmel Society Italian Festival. Traffic will be detoured along Quarry Road, U.S. Route 224 and Lowellville Road. The festival...
LOWELLVILLE, OH
WKBN

WKBN

37K+
Followers
20K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy