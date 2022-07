ATLANTA -- David Peterson had Dansby Swanson in a pitcher’s count in the sixth inning Tuesday, and he was working to polish up one of his better starts of the season when things rapidly unraveled. Following a 1-2 slider that missed, catcher Patrick Mazeika asked Peterson for a better breaking ball, setting up low and inside to the Braves’ shortstop. Peterson missed badly again, but in doing so, he appeared to sweep his slider across the top third of the strike zone on the outside corner.

