Kentucky State

Attached Letter from U.S. Attorney’s Office Reminds Communities Regarding the Americans with Disabilities Act and Outdoor Dining Areas

clayconews.com
 3 days ago

LEXINGTON, KY — As part of continuing COVID-19 pandemic mitigation strategies, many cities and other local municipalities have allowed restaurants to create or expand outdoor dining spaces, onto streets, sidewalks, and parking lots. To ensure that such new dining spaces are accessible and do not impair the ability of those with...

www.clayconews.com

WTVQ

New law lowers alcohol serving age to 18

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Starting Thursday, 18-year-olds will be able to serve alcohol in Kentucky. The new law lowering that age from the current “20 and a day”. “We’ve been looking so forward to this because as you probably know, it’s a little hard to find good help nowadays,” says Papi’s Mexican Restaurant and Bar owner Marcos Valdes.
KENTUCKY STATE
thelevisalazer.com

NOTICE: Team Kentucky Medical Cannabis Advisory Committee to hold Town Hall Meetings

FRANKFORT, Ky. (July 12, 2022) – The Team Kentucky Medical Cannabis Advisory Committee appointed by Gov. Andy Beshear to travel the state and listen to Kentuckians’ views on medical cannabis is hosting a town hall meeting on Thursday, July 14 from 5:30 – 7:00 p.m. EDT at Northern Kentucky University James C. and Rachel M. Votruba Student Union Ballroom, 20 Kenton Drive, Highland Heights, KY 41076. Attendees are encouraged to register, but it is not required.
HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Second medical marijuana town hall planned in Kentucky

A medical marijuana advisory team formed by Gov. Andy Beshear will hold a town hall on the issue in northern Kentucky. The Medical Cannabis Advisory Committee is traveling around the state to gather views on the issue and provide feedback to the governor’s office. A statement from the Justice...
KENTUCKY STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Seen any turkeys lately? State officials want to know

KENTUCKY (WEHT) — The summer turkey survey is out! Kentucky wildlife officials say they can use the public’s help to collect observation data on turkey reproduction this season. According to last year’s report, the survey has been conducted every summer since the mid 80’s. You can help with the survey by submitting info through several […]
WKYT 27

Ky. doctor who was pulled from operating room under investigation again

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Kentucky doctor who failed a drug test after he was pulled from the operating room is under investigation again. WKYT first reported on Dr. Michael Heilig in 2018 when he failed a drug test after being pulled from the operating room. Now, we know the Kentucky Board of Medical Licensure is investigating him again.
KENTUCKY STATE
harlanenterprise.net

New Kentucky laws take effect Thursday

The 2022 Kentucky General Assembly approved 234 bills before they adjourned in April, most of which will take effect Thursday, as provided for in the Kentucky Constitution. Under Section 55 of the constitution, new laws take effect 90 days after the adjournment of the legislature unless they have special effective dates, are general appropriation measures, or include emergency clauses that make them effective immediately upon becoming law.
KENTUCKY STATE
cartercountytimes.com

Extension Notes: Fighting the battle with chiggers

It’s chigger time across Kentucky. Just talking about them may make you itch. Chiggers are actually the immature stage of certain mite species. You’ll find them most often in overgrown, bushy areas. They also congregate in shady, humid areas near stream banks, under or around shade trees or in berry thickets.
CARTER COUNTY, KY
somerset106.com

New Law In Kentucky To Require Harsher Sentences For People Convicted Of Fentanyl Trafficking

Dalton’s Law, or House Bill 215, is going to take effect on Thursday in Kentucky. It’ll require people convicted of trafficking fentanyl to serve harsher sentences. An official at Addiction Recovery Care (ARC) said they’re really starting to get concerned with rising fentanyl overdoses in the state and they hope this new law will bring justice to people who have lost their lives to addiction. Fentanyl is the leading cause of overdose deaths in Kentucky. Kentucky’s Office of Drug Control Policy filed a report last month showing that more than 2,200 Kentuckians died from an overdose just last year. Johnathan Gay with ARC said the drug is a big danger to not only the state, but the whole country. He said he’s seen an increase of patients entering recovery centers with a fentanyl addiction. Gay said fentanyl was involved in over 70% of overdose deaths in Kentucky. He says this law is a step forward, but it is important to get treatment before an addiction gets too far. Dalton’s Law will require people convicted of trafficking fentanyl to serve at least 85% of their sentence, and Gay hopes this will deter people from selling these harmful drugs. Dalton’s Law will also make importing fentanyl or fentanyl derivatives a class-C felony. As of right now, there will be a rally at the State Capitol for Kentucky Fentanyl Prevention and Awareness Day on August 21.
KENTUCKY STATE
LEX18 News

Kentucky dispatchers prove family is just a call away

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The 911 dispatchers who send police to calls are people too. After the tragedy where three police officers and a K-9 were killed in Floyd County, dispatchers from all over Kentucky went to cover shifts to allow the 911 dispatchers in the county a chance to mourn and attend funerals.
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
moneywise.com

First-Time Homebuyer Programs in Kentucky

The Kentucky Housing Corporation (KHC) partners with approved lenders to provide residents with the best mortgage loan options, homebuying resources, assistance with your down payment and closing costs, and access to a federal tax credit. Programs for first-time homebuyers in Kentucky in 2021. The KHC offers a number of programs...
KENTUCKY STATE
somerset106.com

New ‘Porch Pirate’ Law Takes Effect In Kentucky

Among the new laws are set to take effect this week in Kentucky is harsher punishment for people caught stealing packages from doorsteps and porches. Senate Bill 23 was designed to cut down on “porch pirating.” Police say it has been a common complaint, usually around the holidays or during times when packages frequently are delivered. Until now, stealing packages in Kentucky has only been a misdemeanor. That changes to a felony with Senate Bill 23, which easily became law during this past year’s session of the General Assembly. Police say even if the package is only worth a dollar and you took it off a porch, you can be convicted of a felony. Some delivery drivers said they have seen people follow them around while they make deliveries. Police say the best deterrent is to have scheduled deliveries, have the the package delivered to your workplace or to someone who will be home. The new law also makes it a felony to destroy someone’s mail or package.
KENTUCKY STATE
wvih.com

Woman Faces Scam Charges

A Kentucky woman is in jail, accused of scamming people out of thousands of dollars for home repair work that her victims said she never completed. An indictment from Franklin County Circuit Court lists multiple counts against Maritza D. Caban. One count is for theft by failure to make required disposition of property $10,000 or more. The second count is for persistent felony offender first degree.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, KY
Wave 3

Kentucky woman accused of scamming people out of thousands

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Kentucky woman is in jail, accused of scamming people out of thousands of dollars for home repair work that her victims said she never completed. An indictment from Franklin County Circuit Court lists multiple counts against Maritza D. Caban. One count is for theft by failure to make required disposition of property $10,000 or more. The second count is for persistent felony offender first degree.
KENTUCKY STATE
eaglecountryonline.com

Kentucky Reports Second-Highest Revenue Surplus in State History

Kentucky’s fiscal year 2022 General Fund receipts grew at the highest rate in 31 years. (Frankfort, Ky.) – Kentucky is celebrating record-breaking economic momentum. Governor Andy Beshear announced Monday that Kentucky’s fiscal year 2022 General Fund receipts grew at the highest rate in 31 years. The Office...
KENTUCKY STATE
953wiki.com

Kentucky water systems get high marks in report

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Kentucky’s 2021 Drinking Water Compliance Report shows the state’s public water systems consistently produce excellent quality water and have a high rate of compliance with the federal Safe Drinking Water Act, or SDWA, requirements. The annual report by the Kentucky Division of Water,...
KENTUCKY STATE

