Attached Letter from U.S. Attorney’s Office Reminds Communities Regarding the Americans with Disabilities Act and Outdoor Dining Areas

Dalton’s Law, or House Bill 215, is going to take effect on Thursday in Kentucky. It’ll require people convicted of trafficking fentanyl to serve harsher sentences. An official at Addiction Recovery Care (ARC) said they’re really starting to get concerned with rising fentanyl overdoses in the state and they hope this new law will bring justice to people who have lost their lives to addiction. Fentanyl is the leading cause of overdose deaths in Kentucky. Kentucky’s Office of Drug Control Policy filed a report last month showing that more than 2,200 Kentuckians died from an overdose just last year. Johnathan Gay with ARC said the drug is a big danger to not only the state, but the whole country. He said he’s seen an increase of patients entering recovery centers with a fentanyl addiction. Gay said fentanyl was involved in over 70% of overdose deaths in Kentucky. He says this law is a step forward, but it is important to get treatment before an addiction gets too far. Dalton’s Law will require people convicted of trafficking fentanyl to serve at least 85% of their sentence, and Gay hopes this will deter people from selling these harmful drugs. Dalton’s Law will also make importing fentanyl or fentanyl derivatives a class-C felony. As of right now, there will be a rally at the State Capitol for Kentucky Fentanyl Prevention and Awareness Day on August 21.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO