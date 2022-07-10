Golfing ladies in Graeagle

Those who live in the mountains know to be vigilant and watch for wildlife on the sides of the road that can suddenly dart in front of a car. And we also know that if we see one deer, there are probably more to follow. Sometimes the collision is impossible to avoid, and this is just a reminder to remain vigilant especially at dusk and at night. In this Toyota Highlander vs. deer encounter, which occurred near the county’s Health and Human Services Building in Quincy, neither fared well.

QUINCY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO