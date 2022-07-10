Golfing ladies in Graeagle

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) on June 16, 2022, issued a new license to Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) and the City of Santa Clara (City) for continued operation of the Bucks Creek Hydroelectric Project (Project). The Project is located in Plumas County, California on Bucks, Grizzly, and Milk Ranch creeks – tributaries of the North Fork Feather River. The new license has been issued for a period of 40 years, expiring in 2062. The 84.8-megawatt (MW) Project consists of two existing developments (Bucks Creek and Grizzly), which collectively include four reservoirs (Bucks Lake, Lower Bucks Lake, Three Lakes, and Grizzly Forebay), two powerhouses (Bucks Creek and Grizzly powerhouses), and support facilities and transmission facilities.
