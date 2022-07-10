ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

New closures start Monday for next stage of Purple Line construction in Indianapolis

By Vickie Binkley
 3 days ago
INDIANAPOLIS (FOX59) – A new phase of Purple Line construction is scheduled to begin Monday, July 11th in Indianapolis according to IndyGo.

Crews will start what’s expected to be a 130-day closure along 38th Street between Keystone and Emerson Avenues. One eastbound lane will stay open, but westbound lanes will close. Traffic will be detoured on Emerson Avenue, 46th Street and Keystone Avenue.

This is the second 130-day closure on 38th Street. IndyGo previously closed the area between Fall Creek Parkway and Keystone avenue. That area is open to two-way traffic, but the northern portion of 38th Street will stay closed.

Courtesy: IndyGo

IndyGo has announced some routes that will need to be detoured. Those include westbound routes 4, 5 and 39. The following bus stops will also be closed:

  • 10062
  • 10063
  • 10064
  • 10066
  • 10068
  • 10069
  • 10070
  • 10072
  • 10074
  • 10076
  • 10078
  • 10080
  • 10082
  • 10083
  • 10084
  • 50478

IndyGo expects the construction of the Purple Line, which will connect downtown Indianapolis to the City of Lawrence, to take two years. The line is scheduled to open in 2024.

IN THIS ARTICLE
