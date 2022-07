The Chicago Blackhawks are unabashedly tanking this offseason. They traded Alex DeBrincat, arguably their most valuable asset, neglected to qualify youngsters Dylan Strome & Dominik Kubalik, and named a first-time head coach to lead their team. Precisely none of those things indicate a franchise with any intent on fielding a remotely competitive team. The futures of Patrick Kane & Jonathan Toews have flooded the rumor mill, and there is reason to suspect one or both of them will not finish their careers in Chicago. Reasonably, a player might not want anything to do with such a blatant & thorough teardown.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO