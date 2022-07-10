ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
£5 Kindle Credit Offer at Amazon

By The Unknown One Posts:
digitalspy.com
 3 days ago

If you are an Amazon Prime member, they are currently running an offer where if you spend £10 on Kindle books, they will credit your account with £5. You can...

forums.digitalspy.com

digitalspy.com

Britbox App

I my elderly neighbor has just bought a Hisense 40a4gtuk smart tv which I have set up for her. I cannot find Britbox anywhere in the apps. Should it be there or is there a way to download it please?. Thank you very much. Posts: 15,476. Forum Member. ✭✭. 13/07/22...
digitalspy.com

Virgin Customer Service

My broadband fails regularly - and trying to speak to Virgin customer service is a painful experience. This post is a rant as am now so fed up listening to distorted music, Am Ryder's space man a dozen time but being told they are exceptionally busy, wait an hour then get cut off and have to go round the tiresome loop again. Bear in mind sales answer in a couple of minutes. I am also fed up being charged a line rental for the home phone, but as it now attached to the router it fails as regularly as the internet - what line am i renting? - seems like i am paying twice, for a worse service. Then when I wish to leave am told I have to pay £288 for the privilege of a failing service. Thye now want to send an engineer round, but as its mine and my neighbours that regularly fail and then it comes back with no change at home I cannot see how my home equipment is at fault. Rant over - I will probably pay the money to leave but hope this post will save others from the same awful experience.
digitalspy.com

Power Bank Chargers

After recomendations for a Power Bank. I am confused in that those on Amazon have a typical capacity of 20,000mAh whilst those on Ebay are typically 5,000,000mAh they both seem to be measured in the same units but obviously aren't. I just last week bought this one for my sisters...
TheStreet

Bad News for Billionaire Bezos

The story in February had gone global and made a lot of waves. A Dutch superyacht maker, Oceanco, sought a major change to the Koningshaven bridge, known as De Hef, a landmark structure that spans the Meuse river in Rotterdam. This historic bridge had to have its central section temporarily...
digitalspy.com

TV & Sat Distribution System Query

I have a distribution system in my attic to provide 3 TV wall points around the house with signal from an aerial. The aerial system is a combination of two transmitters and is powered by a masthead amplifier. I would like to add in satellite to this setup. The satellite I have is Diseqc controlled for 28.2E and 19.2E. Is it possible to add that in, or will I have to keep it separate and run new external cables to the TV's? Obviously I'd prefer to be able to add it to what I have but I don't know if it can be done. Any advice would be welcome. Thanks.
digitalspy.com

Downton Abbey complete collection is 20% off in Prime Day deal

Downton Abbey fans looking to relive the highs of the now-classic TV series after watching A New Era are in luck, as Amazon has reduced the price of the Downton Abbey: A Complete Collection boxset for Prime Day. Amazon Prime members can get The Complete Collection edition of the series...
digitalspy.com

Samsung 65-inch 4K TV is a massive £500 off on Amazon Prime Day

Amazon has a staggering price cut on a Samsung 65-inch 4K TV for Amazon Prime Day. For a limited time only for Amazon Prime subscribers (or those on a free trial), you can secure the state-of-the-art Samsung AU8000 TV for half its retail price with over £500 off, bringing the total in to just £499. Click here to order yours now.
digitalspy.com

'Yes' or 'No' to Smart Meter installation?

The display on our conventional gas meter on the outside of our house has stopped working so I'm unable to submit readings. Shell Energy seem very keen to replace both our gas and electric meters with smart meters and a display inside the house. I'm a bit unsure about this...
