Illinois governor notes signs of ‘white supremacy symbol’ in parade suspect’s background

By Julia Mueller
The Hill
 3 days ago
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker (D) on Sunday noted signs of a “white supremacy symbol” that authorities uncovered about the shooting suspect who killed seven and wounded dozens at a Fourth of July parade in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park last week.

Pritzker told CNN’s Jake Tapper on “State of the Union” that, despite the link, there was not yet clear evidence of the shooter’s motive.

“There were signs of this white supremacy symbol, that there is evidence obviously of someone who is, was looking to cause harm to people. We don’t exactly know whether it is focused on one particular group or another,” Pritzker said but noted that parade attendees included many people who were Jewish and large contingents of Latino families.

Police revealed last week that the suspect, Robert Crimo III, threatened to “kill everyone” at his home in 2019, leading police to confiscate knives he had collected. But the incident wasn’t enough to trigger the state’s red flag laws because the shooter’s father claimed ownership of the knives.

“There were warning signs, there’s no doubt about it, but nothing that reached the, you know, probable cause or preponderance of the evidence required for there to be a red flag,” Pritzker said.

Family members would’ve needed to come forward, Pritzker said, adding, “They didn’t.”

Pritzker said he believed it was possible Crimo’s father could be held civilly liable but that no final conclusion had been reached by the local district attorney.

Pritzker said on Sunday he would be in favor of updating the state’s red flag law but that family members also need to cooperate with authorities.

“Ban assault weapons, not just in the state of Illinois but nationally,” Pritzker said, adding that high-capacity magazines and weapons such as the one used by the shooter should be kept out of civilians’ hands.

“There’s no reason why someone should have 90 bullets at the ready, 30 in each of the cartridges that he used. That’s just something that I don’t think civilians should have,” he added.

Comments / 716

Galen Muhammad
3d ago

🤦🏾‍♂️There ARE NO ROUNDS in cartridges. A round IS a cartridge!!People should at least know what they're saying BEFORE they choose to speak out against it....!!The ignorant language of anti-gunners and those opposed to the 2nd Amendment is embarrassing.

Reply(62)
305
Lynette Daniel
3d ago

So this makes TWO , prior to the murders , that threaten to kill their families. Lets put THAT in the red flag law! Uvalde and Highland Park! It's not snitches get stitches. It's tell and be well! Come on families, parents and friends. If you see someone with dangerous anger or someone that threatens friends, family members , has access to or owns guns...MAKE A CALL!!!!

Reply(31)
133
Henry Mykel
3d ago

Did he say "thirty in each cartridge" ? It's hard for me to think you are an expert in gun control when you know nothing about firearms.

Reply(87)
117
The Hill

