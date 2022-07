Travel impacts on I-66 West between Gainesville and Centreville, for I-66 Express Lanes paving. Drivers should expect possible delays on I-66 West due to an extended closure of the left lane between Route 29 (Lee Highway) in Gainesville and Route 29 in Centreville beginning on or about Wednesday night, July 13. This section of westbound I-66 will be reduced to three travel lanes with the left lane (HOV lane) closed around-the-clock for approximately six days. Additional lane closures will occur in this area during the overnight hours. These lane closures will allow crews to complete this section of roadway paving for the future I-66 Express Lanes Outside the Beltway Project. Extending the single lane closure for multiple days will enable crews to work more efficiently, reducing traffic impacts from additional paving during the coming months.

GAINESVILLE, VA ・ 23 HOURS AGO