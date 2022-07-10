ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Khanna says Democrats need to be disciplined: ‘You don’t get anywhere attacking’ Biden

By Julia Mueller
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47XJpO_0garRBWA00
Tweet

Progressive Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) said on Sunday that Democrats “don’t get anywhere attacking” President Biden and called on the party to come together ahead of November’s midterm elections.

“Do you ever hear the Republicans, four months before a midterm election, criticizing their own Republican president?” Khanna asked on MSNBC’s “The Sunday Show with Jonathan Capehart.”

“They don’t criticize a Republican, former Republican president, who committed insurrection. They still have people out there defending him.”

Khanna has pushed back against Biden in the past: critiquing the president’s inflation plan and pressuring the administration on student loan forgiveness.

In a New York Times op-ed from early June, the California Democrat said he supported Biden’s efforts, but argued “there is way more Biden can do” to help the struggling economy.

“I get called, they say, ‘Oh, Ro, don’t pander to the administration. Don’t appease the administration,’” Khanna said on Sunday. “Any time I support Joe Biden. People know I have disagreements with the president. But here’s what I believe: the party needs to be disciplined. He’s our leader, he’s the president.”

Last month, Khanna and Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.) told The Hill about their optimism for progressive Democrats’ success in the upcoming election, as long as congressional Democrats work with the White House for a unified front.

“Let’s figure out how to get the agenda through in Congress, compromise, and let’s unify,” Khanna said on MSNBC. “That’s not rocket science.”

Now in his third term, Khanna won his party’s California primary in June and will face Republican candidate Ritesh Tandon in the midterm general elections in November.

Comments / 3

Related
FOXBusiness

Varney: Another Biden failure, another Harris embarrassment

During Stuart Varney's latest "My Take," Thursday, the FOX Business host slammed President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris over their handling of the border crisis, citing it as another "failure" and "embarrassment" for the administration. STUART VARNEY: The Vice President, Kamala Harris, has spoken out about the death of...
TEXAS STATE
Daily Mail

'This is a silly question': Hillary Clinton hits back at reporter for asking if she will back Biden in 2024 as questions swirl over who will be on the Democratic ticket

Former Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton chided an interviewer when asked Wednesday if she would be supporting President Joe Biden in 2024. 'Look, I would endorse our sitting president - yes of course,' Clinton told NBC's Yamiche Alcindor. 'This is a silly question.'. 'Not you, but everybody who's asking,' Clinton then...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California Government
MSNBC

Trump finds the one word he’ll no longer say to his own followers

Donald Trump is accustomed to a degree of deference from his followers that borders on creepy. Many of the former president’s diehard devotees continue to believe, even now, that the Republican is effectively infallible. There is, however, one notable exception. Nearly a year ago, Trump held an event in...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pramila Jayapal
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Jonathan Capehart
Fox News

Backlash ensues as President Biden suggests inflation a 'chance' to make 'fundamental turn' to clean energy

President Biden faced backlash after appearing to suggest that high gas prices will be a "good" opportunity to make a fundamental turn" to clean energy on Monday. Some conservatives called the president out on Twitter for the comments, as gas prices average $4.98 a gallon nationwide, according to AAA and inflation rose to a 40-year-high last month, sparking fears of an impending recession.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Washington Examiner

Three things Biden has done that increased gas prices

Average gas prices recently passed $5 per gallon nationwide, setting a new record. This is bad news for workers' budgets, and since it's happening under President Joe Biden’s watch, it's bad news for the Democratic Party’s electoral prospects. The White House has tried to deflect blame for the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Midterm Election#Economy#Progressive Democrats#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Republicans#Msnbc#New York Times#The White House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Fox News

Norman Rockwell paintings removed from White House, replaced with Biden photos: report

Four Norman Rockwell works featured in the White House have been taken down and replaced with photos of President Joe Biden, according to Politico. Politico first reported the paintings were taken down on Tuesday, writing two individuals familiar with the matter said members of the Rockwell family had requested the art be returned to them. Their request was granted last year. A person familiar with the matter said the paintings had been replaced with "several jumbo photos of Biden."
POTUS
The Hill

The Hill

632K+
Followers
75K+
Post
477M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy