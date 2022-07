SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Document inconsistency raises more questions about how a double fatal DUI crash was handled. 2News Investigates took a deep dive into the events just after a mother and her teenage son were killed by a drunk driver. You may recall, this crash happened last fall on Interstate 15 near Orem when the victims were on their way home from an Andrea Bocelli concert. 2News Investigates first reported how Utah Highway Patrol took questionable steps just minutes after the crash.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 10 HOURS AGO