Troy, NY

Truck collides with tree in Troy

By WNYT
WNYT
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’re working to get more information on a truck that crashed...

Lite 98.7

Police: Mayfield Dad Drowns After Jumping into Lake to Save His Son

Authorities are investigating after a Fulton county man lost his life while trying to save his child late last week. According to a written release from the New York State Police, troopers and other emergency personnel received a call at approximately 4:00pm on Friday, July 8, 2022 about “a man that went into the water and did not resurface.”
MAYFIELD, NY
WNYT

Man killed by falling tree in Berkshire County

A man was killed by a tree in Lenox, Massachusetts during Tuesday’s severe weather. High winds caused a tree to fall and land on the man’s pick-up truck. NewsChannel 13’s media partners at the Berkshire Eagle report 56-year-old Darrin Cawthron of New Hampshire was killed by a fallen tree. He was driving his truck on Route 7 at the intersection of Old Stockbridge Road, near the entrance to the Foxhollow Condominiums, during the peak of the storm. That’s when a tree reportedly fell right on his truck. Police say Cawthron died on the scene.
LENOX, MA
WNYT

Schenectady homes damaged in fire

Two Schenectady homes were damaged in a fire Wednesday morning. Firefighters tell NewsChannel 13 it started just before 8 a.m. at 1503 Foster Avenue. Firefighters helped make sure the building was evacuated. They also quickly put out flames as they spread to the roof of 1507 Foster Avenue. Two firefighters...
SCHENECTADY, NY
WNYT

Fire destroys Averill Park home

We’re still working to learn what caused a massive fire in Averill Park last week. You’ll remember flames broke out in a barn on Old Route 66 Friday Morning. Those flames spread to another barn, and then a home. The home later had to be torn down. The...
AVERILL PARK, NY
WNYT

Colonie police gear up to wash cars for a good cause

Colonie police have been out this summer with a focus on community engagement. You might have noticed officers handing out ice cream, and getting a lot of smiles in return. Wednesday, they’re holding a car wash from 9am to 1pm at the Shaker Road-Loudonville Fire Department on Albany Shaker Road.
COLONIE, NY
WNYT

Demolition begins on Troy’s Uncle Sam Parking Garage

TROY – Deconstruction got underway Wednesday to remove The Uncle Sam Parking Garage in downtown Troy. The project will cause some traffic delays for the next few months. Fulton Street between 3rd Street and 4th Street in Troy will be closed while crews work on the garage. Sidewalks on...
TROY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Rangers rescue hikers in Greene, Warren Counties

HUNTER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Forest Rangers rescued a few hikers over the weekend. The rescues took place in Greene and Warren Counties. On July 9 around noon, forest rangers responded to Kaaterskill Falls in Hunter for an injured hiker who had...
GREENE, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Colonie police searching for missing woman

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Colonie Police Department is searching for a missing woman. Brittany Harrison, 25, was last seen on July 11 around 5:30 p.m. in the area of Swatling Road in Latham. Harrison is 5’11”, 160 pounds, has brown hair, and was last seen wearing navy blue...
COLONIE, NY
WNYT

Experts: Fort Edward storm was straight-line winds, not tornado

FORT EDWARD – The National Weather Service was on the ground in Washington County on Wednesday, looking into if a tornado possibly caused some of Tuesday’s storm damage. Their conclusion was that residents of Fort Edward were done in by straight line winds. There seems to be plenty of evidence to back up that conclusion. Steve DiRienzo with the National Weather Service says the trees all fell in the same direction, with no sign of twisting.
FORT EDWARD, NY
wamc.org

Troy standoff ends peacefully

Police say an armed standoff in Troy Tuesday night ended peacefully with no injuries. The Troy Police Department says officers responded to the area of 5th Avenue and State Street for reports of a despondent individual with a gun Tuesday evening. The individual surrendered after nearly three hours and was...
TROY, NY
WRGB

Albany man arrested in Robin Street shooting

Albany, NY (WRGB) — An Albany man has been charged in connection with a shooting incident that occurred early Tuesday morning on Robin Street. On Tuesday, July 12, 2022 around 3:00 a.m., officers responded to the area of Robin and Orange Streets for reports of shots fired. Upon arrival,...
ALBANY, NY

