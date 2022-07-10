Truck collides with tree in Troy

A man was killed by a tree in Lenox, Massachusetts during Tuesday’s severe weather. High winds caused a tree to fall and land on the man’s pick-up truck. NewsChannel 13’s media partners at the Berkshire Eagle report 56-year-old Darrin Cawthron of New Hampshire was killed by a fallen tree. He was driving his truck on Route 7 at the intersection of Old Stockbridge Road, near the entrance to the Foxhollow Condominiums, during the peak of the storm. That’s when a tree reportedly fell right on his truck. Police say Cawthron died on the scene.

LENOX, MA ・ 18 HOURS AGO