Dennis Green

Mary E. Whitfield, 60, of Stamps, Arkansas passed away at Christus St. Michael Hospital in Texarkana, Saturday, July 9, 2022 after a long bout with illnesses and a stay in the nursing home. Mary was a clown of a woman and always enjoyed a good laugh. She was born to...
Margaret Casteel, age 88, of Okolona, Arkansas died peacefully on July 10, 2022. Margaret was born in Okolona on the homeplace where she lived at the time of her death. Having an adventurous spirit, she left home after high school to study and work in Little Rock where she met the love of her life, Johnnie L Casteel. She supported his career in the US Air Force for the next 23 years, including at postings in Arkansas, Italy, Texas, Florida, Alaska, and Illinois, and sustained the family during his remote assignments in Vietnam and Taiwan. She continued her own work in the base housing office at two different bases after his retirement from the military. Following her own retirement from federal service, they decamped to her family’s homestead and the community in Okolona where they lived an active life in retirement.
Mrs. Edith Vermillion, age 89 of Hope, Arkansas, passed away Tuesday July 12, 2022, at her home. Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time but will be announced by BRAZZEL/Oakcrest The Funeral Home of Hope, eddei Brazzel Director. Online condolences www.brazzelfuenralhomes.com.
Virgil Wayne Spruill was born August 27, 1939 to Rhoda (Mauldin) and Frank Spruill in Gurdon, Arkansas. He was a lifelong resident of Gurdon and a 1957 graduate of Gurdon High School. It was once said that Virgil learned to print in the first grade and continued printing for seventy years. He began working at the Gurdon Times in 1957 where he was a linotype operator, newspaper and job printer, photographer and was named Editor in 1978. The paper sold in 1992, and he went to work in Arkadelphia as Printing Manager at Dan Cooks and retired as Printing Manager at Arkadelphia Printing in 2015. For many years in his spare time, he repaired typewriters, adding machines and cash registers.
The Hope Kiwanis Club heard a program from Dr. Dale Goins Tuesday concerning COVID. He noted there have been 560 million cases of COVID reported around the world with 6.3 million deaths worldwide. 90 million were reported in the US with about 1 million people in the US die. Locally, 70 people in Hempstead County have lost their lives to COVID.
Whitney Coleman, 34, of Hope, AR Failure to Appear. Shantriana Woodbury, 22, of Hope, AR Failure to Appear. Nicholas Washington, 39, of Hope, AR Failure to Appear. Dennis Cheatham, 46, of Hope, AR Failure to Appear. Miketra Gayton, 27, of Fulton, AR Failure to Comply. Kaden Henderson, 18, of Hope,...
PRESCOTT – It’s been a busy season for area firefighters. Wednesday afternoon, crews from the Fair Hills Volunteer Fire Department, Prescott Fire Department and Nevada County Rescue Unit, battled a fire at the home of Adam Hill on Hwy. 19. Crews fought the fire in near 100 degree heat with the heat index at 112 degrees, while in full turnout gear.
HOPE – The Hope Police Department today launched a tough new speed enforcement blitz for Hope, Arkansas under the tagline: “Obey the Sign or Pay the Fine.” The intensified enforcement effort against speeding drivers underscores the severity of the problem, both locally and across the nation. “Speeding...
On June 30, 2022 at approximately 8:30am, officers of the Hope Police Department arrested Michael Graham, 28, Columbus, AR. Mr. Graham was arrested and charged with theft of property by employee. The arrest occurred in the 300 block of South Washington in Hope, AR. Graham was taken to the Hempstead County Detention Facility and held for a first appearance.
The Hope Civitan Club had as its speaker Bobby Nowlin, consumer banking relationship specialist with Bank OZK, on June 28. Pictured with Civitan President Amber Mackey, Nowlin explained his goal of serving in the community through education on financial matters, helping people learn to save money, and helping reduce fears they have about money. Civitan clubs worldwide adhere to the three principles of service, knowledge and fellowship. The Hope Civitan Club meets at 6 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month at Dos Loco Gringos Restaurant.
On June 30, 2022 at approximately 1:00pm, officers of the Hope Police Department arrested Cedric Williams, 19, Stamps, AR. Mr. Willams was arrested and charged with domestic battery in the 3rd degree. The arrest occurred in the 300 block of South Washington in Hope, AR. Williams was taken to the Hempstead County Detention Facility and held for a first appearance.
Hope Firemen, Hope Police,and Pafford responded to a house fire at 421 North Elm around 1pm Monday. Occupant Jesse Allen said 3 people were at home when the fire started and all got out. The home was a total loss.
The LAHOG (Lower Arkansas Ham Operators Group) group of Ham Radio Operators participated in the ARRL Field Day exercise. This test is in a form of a contest to gain as many contacts in remote or unusual locations to show how radios can work. There was two sites this year, one in Nevada Co. and one in Hempstead Co. . This was done to test interoperitibly between the two Counties. It was successful to present to our served agencies. Over 175 contacts was made, using many different modes. Such as sending and receiving photos, sending emails via radio not internet until delivered to recipient, communicating via satellite along with making contact via ISS, and plain and simple voice communication. Contacts was made in most of the 50 States, along with New Zealand, Germany, France and Spain. Canada was logged at 4 different Providences. Those working and having a fun filled 24 hours was, Eddie Daniel, David Crowder,& Karmel Kuhn locally along with over 600,000 world wide.
PRESCOTT -Nevada County Judge Mark Glass has issued a burn ban for Nevada County. This includes all cities and communities in the county. The ban will remain in effect until the area receives a significant amount of rainfall.
A youth fishing team from South Arkansas has earned a berth to the 2022 Abu Garcia Bassmaster High School National Championship on Lake Hartwell, Anderson, SC to be held August 11 – 13, 2022. They are members of South Arkansas Youth Bass Anglers and the team consist of Mark Murdock from Rison, AR and Pate Willis from Prescott, AR. They are coached by Nick Murdock from Rison, AR, who can give the boys advice but can not help them fish.
On July 1, 2022 at approximately 9:55am, officers of the Hope Police Department arrested Jeffrey Taylor, 40, Emmet, AR. Mr. Taylor was arrested and charged with 7 counts of fraudulent use of credit card or debit card, 10 counts of computer fraud, and 3 counts of theft of property. The arrest occurred in the 300 block of South Washington in Hope, AR. Taylor was taken to the Hempstead County Detention Facility and held for a first appearance.
On June 30, 2022 at approximately 3:45pm, officers of the Hope Police Department arrested Taron Dismuke., 19, Hope, AR. Mr. Dismuke was arrested and charged with aggravated assault on a family member. The arrest occurred in the 500 block of North Walker in Hope, AR. Dismuke was taken to the Hempstead County Detention Facility and held for a first appearance.
ROSSTON – In the near future, customers of the Rosston rural water system will be seeing larger bills. The Rosston City Council, at its July meeting Monday night, were told the city has no choice but to raise the water rates by 27.5 percent. This will amount to more than $6 a month. Rosston Mayor Dale Quarles said this still isn’t as high as water bills in other areas. The base rate for customers will be $30.06 once the ordinance pertaining to the water rates has been amended and approved by the council, which could be done by September. “It’s not like we have a choice,” Quarles said. “We’ve got to have money to go in the right direction.”
