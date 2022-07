ANAHEIM, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 14, 2022-- Hestan is proud to announce breakthrough Smart Gas Technology that automatically regulates temperature to the exact degree for precise gas cooking. Removing the guesswork of low, medium and high temperature settings, Smart Gas is the first of its kind and available in the latest products for the residential indoor kitchen—the 36” Smart Gas Dual Fuel Range and 36” Smart Gas Rangetop. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220714005299/en/ Hestan is proud to announce breakthrough Smart Gas Technology in the new Smart Gas Dual Fuel Range for residential indoor kitchens. (Photo: Business Wire)

