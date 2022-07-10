ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilkinson, IN

Want to Live in an Old High School Gym? Here’s Your Chance

By Thomas Neumann
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sF5Ak_0garQDJp00

Ever dream of owning a home with its own indoor basketball court?

If so, your opportunity has arrived in the form of a vintage high school gymnasium that has been converted into a house in Wilkinson, Ind.

The Zillow listing for the house indicates that the gym was originally built in 1950, and the 5,357-square-foot structure contains four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

The asking price is $299,000.

Judging by the “EH” midcourt logo, the gym is likely a former location of Eastern Hancock High School, which is now located in Charlottesville, Ind. Half of the court remains in place, while the other half has been repurposed elsewhere in the home.

Interested? You might want to hurry. The listing is making the rounds on social media.

Comments / 8

Related
WIBC.com

10-4 Good Buddy! Top Truck Stops In Central Indiana

Trucking is responsible for most of the overland freight movement in the United States, with the market being worth $732.3 billion. The U.S. employs an estimated 8.9 million people in trucking-related jobs; nearly 3.5 million are truck drivers. Driving large tractor-trailers or delivery trucks is one of the largest occupations in the United States. The forecast for the trucking industry by the American Trucking Association predicts freight tonnage in the U.S. to grow 24%.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wilkinson, IN
Indiana State
Indiana Real Estate
City
Charlottesville, IN
Local
Indiana Business
Local
Indiana Lifestyle
foodieflashpacker.com

The 6 Best Mexican Restaurants In Carmel Indiana

Carmel, Indiana, is an excellent alternative for getting away from it all and relaxing. You’ll appreciate the vibe this little Indiana town gives, with plenty of wildlife to explore and art institutions to visit. Carmel is also a fantastic spot to eat. You will undoubtedly love your meals in...
CARMEL, IN
99.5 WKDQ

These Are The Weirdest Tourist Attractions in Illinois, Indiana, and Kentucky

Illinois, Kentucky, and Indiana all have some great tourist attractions that you can visit, but these have been named as the weirdest. When you think of tourist attractions to see in Illinois, Indiana, and Kentucky, there are a few that might come to mind. In Illinois, you may think of the Willis Tower Skydeck, Wrigley Field, Navy Pier, and more hotspots scattered throughout the state. When it comes to Indiana, you might think of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, The Children's Museum of Indianapolis, Indiana Dunes, and Holiday World. Kentucky also has a lot of great tourist attractions, such as Churchill Downs, Rupp Arena, Louisville Slugger Museum & Factory, Mammoth Cave National Park, and Kentucky Lake/Lake Barkley. These are all great places to visit, but none of them would be considered "weird".
INDIANA STATE
WANE 15

Reward of $10,000 offered for missing Indianapolis family

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The family and friends of an Indianapolis man missing with his three young children are offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to their whereabouts. Twenty-seven-year-old Kyle Moorman has been missing since July 6, when he left to go to his brother’s house with plans...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
Current Publishing

Zionsville Community High School graduate has successful Miss Indiana week

Olivia Broadwater had another memorable showing at the Miss Indiana competition. The 2020 Zionsville Community High School graduate was named Miss Indiana first-runner-up June 18 at the STAR Bank Performing Arts Center in Zionsville. She was the second runner-up in the 2021 Miss Indiana competition. She was the first runner-up in the Miss Indiana’s Outstanding Teen in 2019.
ZIONSVILLE, IN
wbiw.com

Military / Veterans Coalition of Indiana to make announcement on Thursday, July 14th about planned Indianapolis Desert Storm Monument

On Thursday, July 14th, at 10 a.m. the long-awaited Desert Storm Memorial will break ground in Washington D.C. At the same time, the leadership of The Military / Veterans Coalition of Indiana will be making a monumental announcement concerning planned additional commemorative monuments to enhance the Indianapolis landscape. The Military...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
shelbycountypost.com

Local DJ was well-known country music personality

As country music began to gain momentum on the airwaves in the 1970s, WSVL-FM’s Ann Williams grew to become a well-respected member of that genre’s radio community. Her enthusiasm and dedication created a loyal audience and established 97.1 as one of central Indiana’s primary country music stations.
SHELBY COUNTY, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
wrtv.com

Raising Cane's opening five new Indiana locations

INDIANAPOLIS — Raising Cane’s has announced plans to open five new locations in Indiana between now and early 2023. WRTV previously reported on the chain’s plans to open a location in Muncie. The chain, famous for its chicken tenders and Cane’s sauce, will also be opening the...
FOX59

Dump truck wedged under Westfield bridge

WESTFIELD, Ind. — A dump truck driver found himself nearly ten feet in the air after wedging his truck underneath a bridge and causing the nose of his truck to go airborne. The Westfield Fire Department said the crash occurred on 191st Street under the southbound side of the U.S. 31 bridge. The bed of […]
WESTFIELD, IN
WISH-TV

Raising Cane’s expanding to Indiana; 5 locations planned by 2025

(WISH) — Fried chicken favorite Raising Cane’s is coming to Indiana. The restaurant currently has five Indiana locations planned. The first is set to open in Bloomington in August at 422 E. Kirkwood Avenue. An Avon location is set to open in November. It’ll be located on Rockville...
FOX59

New closures start Monday for next stage of Purple Line construction in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (FOX59) – A new phase of Purple Line construction is scheduled to begin Monday, July 11th in Indianapolis according to IndyGo. Crews will start what’s expected to be a 130-day closure along 38th Street between Keystone and Emerson Avenues. One eastbound lane will stay open, but westbound lanes will close. Traffic will be detoured on Emerson Avenue, 46th Street and Keystone Avenue.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Additional construction projects coming to I-70

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Summer construction has brought delays to Interstate 70, and projects will continue between Terre Haute and Indianapolis in the coming months. A spokesperson for Indiana Department of Transportation said patchwork that has caused the highway to go to one lane between State Road 42...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

82K+
Followers
36K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy