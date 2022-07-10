ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles Times

New 6th Street Viaduct officially opens to the public

By Benjamin Oreskes, Colleen Shalby
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1j2IGv_0garQ4SX00
John Lopker leaps for a photo by Hae Jeong Kim as they visit the 6th Street Viaduct in downtown L.A. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Thousands of pedestrians, bicyclists, roller skaters, skateboarders and others converged on the new 6th Street Viaduct on Sunday to celebrate the official opening of the instantly iconic bridge that connects downtown Los Angeles to the city's historic Eastside.

The bridge opened six years after construction began to replace the old viaduct that had served as a beloved Los Angeles landmark for nearly a century. The sweltering heat and cloudless sky didn't deter the crowds from taking in the dramatic view of the downtown skyline before the bridge opened to vehicles for the first time.

The $588-million bridge, which spans the Los Angeles River and connects downtown to Boyle Heights, was open to pedestrians and bicyclists from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. It then closed andwill reopen to motorists at 7 p.m. A two-day celebration began Saturday with food truck vendors and musical performances.

With its 10 pairs of tilted arches, the new bridge — dubbed the "Ribbon of Light" because of the thousands of multicolored LED lights that will illuminate the structure at night — has already taken its place alongside landmarks such as the Hollywood sign, the Theme Building at LAX and Chris Burden's "Urban Light" assemblage at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=343vHf_0garQ4SX00
Crowds visited the newly opened 6th Street Viaduct on Sunday. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

On Sunday, Angelenos marveled and gawked at the 3,500-foot-long bridge's massive arches and inspected its winding ramps and pedestrian walkways. Some wondered how protected bicyclists would be.

“The layout is perfect,” Stevi Hardy said to her friends as she contemplated the design. “I wish the bike lane was more permanent. It would just be safer if there was a cement protection.”

The bike path is protected by plastic bollards with low rubber stoppers. A car had already rolled over one, according to a tweet.

Hardy and her husband are members of the Montebello Bicycle Coalition and trekked to the bridge with friends from various parts of Southeast Los Angeles County. Their son, Miller, who is 2, offered a thumbs-up from his shaded bicycle seat before doing his best Spider-Man impression, shooting a pretend web.

The bridge is a "love letter to the city," Mayor Eric Garcetti said Friday. The new viaduct, designed by architect Michael Maltzan, replaces a deteriorating Depression-era Art Deco bridge that served as a monument for Angelenos before it was torn down in 2016.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZpdK2_0garQ4SX00
The 6th Street Viaduct was open only to pedestrians and bicycles through 4 p.m. Sunday. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

The cycling group recalled the old bridge's past and some of the movies that were shot there — “Grease,” “Terminator 2" and “Repo Man." They also contemplated how the new bridge's aesthetic would align with the others that crossed the river. One woman posed a concern for its future as the city faces a growing homelessness crisis.

“How are they are going to prevent the homeless encampments up here?" Isabel DeLuna said.

Vendors sold ice cream, cotton candy and fruit. One man sat on the concrete wall protecting the pedestrian paths and sketched the bridge in a small book.

Nostalgia for the old mixed with excitement for the new. At the bridge's western entrance, about 30 runners from the Boyle Heights Bridge Runners wore shirts emblazoned with an image of the old bridge. Their readiness to tour the new space was evident as the crew met up with the Skid Row Running Club.

"The old bridge was in need of TLC,” runner Rolando Cruz, 39, said. The new bridge includes a relatively wide pedestrian walking path — or in Cruz's case, a running path. "You have to fight for things like this to feel safe and secure.”

Near the bridge’s eastern entrance at Whittier Boulevard, 7-year-old Olivia Roberts leaned against her chromed-out lowrider bike and offered a review of her own:

“It was good and very high up.”

Her mom, Ashley Almaguer, laughed. She was there when the last bridge closed and thousands of people came to pay their respects during that “bittersweet moment.”

Almaguer's family is from Boyle Heights, and she knew the old bridge meant something to them. What now stands in its place pleased her.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ppKO8_0garQ4SX00
People walk along the 6th Street Viaduct, which cost $588 million. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

"They did a good job. It goes with times we were in — that we’re growing as a society.”

Rudy and Lupita Montalvo returned to their former home of Boyle Heights to marvel at the new structure. The couple lived in the neighborhood for decades before moving to Cudahy three years ago. Rudy, 85, still considers it home.

He loved ogling cars that once lined the mouth of the bridge and had flashbacks to a black 1949 Chevrolet Fleetline that a younger version of himself used to drag-race. Some nights, those joyrides took him over the old 6th Street bridge.

“I’m always going to miss the old bridge," he said. "But the old bridge didn't have features like a park or walking lanes or a bike lane. ”

He spoke with reverence about his old neighborhood and the pride he has in this city. He thinks he'll return again.

“I’m going to be coming here until the day the good Lord calls me.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MSSgC_0garQ4SX00
Jesus Negrete, a.k.a. Don Chuy, walks along the 6th Street Viaduct. "I hope this bridge will stay forever," he says. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

On the bridge's western side, one man stood out among the crowd. Decked in a garb that called to mind people who predated modern history, Jesus Negrete — better known as Don Chuy — wore native Aztec garb and had bike and a peace sign painted on his breastplate. He dressed this way to stand out and remind people of who lived here first. Carrying a rattle with his name written on it, each shake was intended to evoke the beating heart.

The 67-year-old Jalisco, Mexico, native has lived in Los Angeles for 40 years fixing garment cutting machines. He remembered the old bridge — its arc was particularly evocative for him. He believes the new one will last long after he’s gone.

“It almost feels like I want to cry,” he said. “I hope this bridge will stay forever."

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Copyright © 1881-2022. Los Angeles Times. Used with Permission.

Comments / 10

Charles Almada
3d ago

instead of bridges they should be helping struggling famlys an keeping the homeless out of places an getting them help

Reply(2)
6
Bofa D Znuts
3d ago

oh good the homeless junkies will have a bridge to hang out under.

Reply
7
Related
Secret LA

Against The Odds: L.A. Artist Sand One Turned Her Artwork Into A Community Empire

If you don’t know her name, surely you know her art. If you live in SoCal, chances are you’ve come across her big-eyed and long-lashed cartoon beauties. Raised in Los Angeles, Sand One has painted these iconic dolls for decades, and her murals can be tracked down from L.A. to New York to Puerto Rico. She’s considered a local legend and while her works of art have a huge cult following, it didn’t happen overnight. Against societal pressures and circumstances, Sand One built her empire with the power of her own expression.
LOS ANGELES, CA
freightwaves.com

Los Angeles port boss: Fix rail service or risk ‘nationwide logjam’

The Port of Los Angeles released record results for June on Wednesday. Neighboring Port of Long Beach followed suit with its own records later in the day. Gene Seroka, the executive director of the Port of Los Angeles, also highlighted a major risk to the country’s supply chain if rail service is not improved. The shortfall of rail service to handle import cargo — which is causing more containers to pile up at terminals for longer — is front and center, he said during a press conference.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Yacht erupts in flames off Catalina Island

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - A dramatic photo captures the moment a yacht erupts in flames just off Catalina Island. The Los Angeles County Lifeguards shared the photo of the yacht fire on social media Wednesday night. According to officials, the fire happened in Avalon Harbor just off the island.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Tents return to Venice Beach after massive homeless encampment cleared last year

The tents have returned to Venice Beach, almost exactly a year after the world-famous boardwalk was cleared.Dozens of tents are back up, after nearly 200 people were matched with housing when the encampment was cleared last summer.This summer, Venice locals say they've counted about 120 people living on the beach again."It's illegal to be out there but we can see right now there's something like 22 tents out there right now," Venice resident Mark Ryavec said.Just a few weeks ago, an encampment near the Venice library was cleared, and homeless advocates say it was inevitable that people would make their...
VENICE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Viaduct#Vehicles#Bike Lanes#Downtown Los Angeles#Los Angeles River#Urban Construction#Traffic
CBS News

Look at This: Los Angeles Aqueduct

Desmond Shaw shows us one of the most important elements of life in California, the Los Angeles Aqueduct. The watercourse carries water to the region from over 100 miles away, providing one-third of the water in Los Angeles County.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA.com

These L.A. neighborhoods are reporting the most COVID cases

COVID-19 cases are once again on the rise in Los Angeles County. Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show cases and hospitalizations trending upward since early summer. Los Angeles County tracks COVID-19 case rates over time and by community. The Department of Public Health’s map shows the...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
freightwaves.com

Truckers plan LA/Long Beach work stoppage Wednesday to protest AB5

Some California truckers who move containers in and out of the marine terminals at the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach say they plan to participate in a work stoppage Wednesday to protest a controversial state law, AB5, that seeks to limit the use of independent contractors and largely classify them as employee drivers.
LONG BEACH, CA
WEHOville.com

Bullets fly on Santa Monica Blvd./Crescent Heights

Two drivers exchanged gunfire at about 1:40AM Monday on Santa Monica Blvd. and Crescent Heights, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said. One suspect was arrested; the other fled the scene in his vehicle. A bullet pierced the wall of a residence nearby, but no injuries were reported. Detectives with the department are currently investigating this case.
SANTA MONICA, CA
foxla.com

Inland Empire ranks among deadliest US metros for walking

LOS ANGELES - The Inland Empire is apparently one of the deadliest metropolitan areas for pedestrians in the U.S., according to a new report by Smart Growth America. The "Dangerous By Design 2022" report released Tuesday shows several metro areas in California on the list, as well as the state of California as a whole when compared to other metro areas in America.
LOS ANGELES, CA
PLANetizen

6,000 Acres of Prime Open Space in Los Angeles County Now Protected

With the acquisition of 6,000 acres of open space, California is a step closer in its effort to conserve 30 percent of the state’s land and coastal waters by 2030, also referred to as the 30×30 initiative. The largest undeveloped private property in Los Angeles County is now part of a protected ecological area that will preserve habitat and expand wildlife corridors between the San Gabriel, Sierra Madre, and Santa Susanna mountains.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
smobserved.com

Death in the Parks of Santa Monica

It was with sadness that I read The Santa Monica Current's recent story: "The One Thing you need to know is that SMPD responded to a call at Palisades Park last night for two unresponsive men behind a restroom. One man was pronounced dead at the scene and the other was taken to a local hospital. There were no signs of foul play but officers did find drug paraphernalia nearby."
SANTA MONICA, CA
KABC

Politicians keep lying, telling you all is well… Starbucks knows it is not.

Starbucks Closing 6 LA Stores; Safety Concerns Blamed For Closures. (Los Angeles, CA) — Starbucks is closing six Los Angeles area stores due to safety concerns. Locations in downtown LA, West Hollywood, Santa Monica, and Mid-City will be permanently shut down by July 31st. A spokesperson for the coffee chain told CNN that these stores have dealt with “a high volume of challenging incidents” and have become “unsafe to continue to operate.” A total of 16 stores across the country are being closed, including locations in Seattle, Washington, DC., Portland, and Philadelphia.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KRON4 News

Olympian Kim Glass attacked, hit with metal pipe in Downtown L.A.

Olympic medalist and model Kim Glass took to social media to talk about an assault that left her with fractured facial bones and several cuts in Downtown Los Angeles over the weekend. Glass posted on her Instagram account that she was saying goodbye to a friend after lunch Saturday when a man she described as […]
citywatchla.com

Kevin de León and Hilda Solis Strike Back

Do you trust LA County’s Metro where transit-related crime is on the rise and ridership is dwindling despite soaring gas prices?. Do you trust people who are partisans of road diets and bicycle lanes and embedded in Council Districts, Metro and LADOT and who, in their professional capacity, refuse to take the concerns of the majority of stakeholders under consideration?
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Atlas Obscura

Table 31 at Tam O’Shanter

LOS ANGELES IS A TREASURE trove of historic sites related to Walt Disney, but the Scottish pub in Glendale called the Tam O’Shanter is not among the best-known of them. That’s a shame, since Walt Disney himself was once a regular there. In the 1920s, the Disney studio...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
357K+
Followers
65K+
Post
168M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy