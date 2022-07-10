ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Exclusive: Josh Giddey on Summer League, Australian Basketball, and year two with the Thunder

By camerontabatabaie
 4 days ago
There’s a lot of well-deserved buzz about the Thunder’s No. 2 overall pick Chet Holmgren. He recently sat down with Thunder Wire to chat about his journey. But Holmgren isn’t the only ringer on the Oklahoma City roster.

Second-year guard Josh Giddey is looking to expand on an exciting rookie campaign. Already at Summer League he’s reminded fans of his intriguing talent. The Australia native has an important role directing traffic for what is quickly becoming a deep Thunder squad.

Josh Giddey visited the launch of NBA 2K23, where he caught an early look at the game. Our Cameron Tabatabaie caught up with Giddey to chat about the new version of 2K, Summer League, and the future in OKC.

This conversation has been lightly edited for clarity.

Giddey on 2K

CT: We’re here at the launch of NBA 2K23, tell me about the game.

Giddey: It’s a lot of fun. Obviously as a kid, that’s the game every basketball fan plays growing up, and I was no different. I played it all through my childhood, still do to this day. So I’m very excited for the new 2K23.

CT: What was your favorite video game growing up?

Giddey: The last few years was Fortnite, I used to play that a lot with all my friends back home. But GTA, anything like that was probably my favorite.

CT: When you pick up the game, who are you going to play as?

Giddey: The Thunder. I’m happy to play against anyone, but it’s the Thunder all the way.

Giddey on Australian basketball

CT: I actually lived in Melbourne, Australia for a little bit. I lived in Collingwood, a little north of Yarraville, where you’re from. Who’s your Australian Football League team?

Giddey: Hawthorn. Been a Hawthorn fan all my life.

CT: I went for the Tigers. I know, I know.

So Kevin Arnovitz wrote a big story on Ben Simmons a few years ago, saying he’s so effective because he played Australian rules football growing up. Do you think there’s anything to that? The way you play the game I do think reads like a footie player.

Giddey: I think, yes. I think the hand-eye coordination was a big part of footie, especially when you playing the midfield and around the ball, you just have to be a little quick with decisions, which definitely translates onto a basketball court.

I think the physicality part of it, you know, constantly getting tackled getting hit, you’ve got no protection on you. So there’s a lot of contact and that physical part of it really does translate onto the basketball floor as well. So there’s definitely aspects of AFL that help you going forward with basketball.

CT: Who’s your favorite Aussie NBA player of all time?

Giddey: I would probably saw Andrew Gaze. He was one of my role models growing up, coached me, so definitely big fan of his,

Giddey on the NBA & Thunder

CT: Did you watch the postseason much?

Giddey: I did. Which, I think is different watching it when you go from a fan to actually be in the league. It changes your perspective because you want to be there playing in it.

But loved watching the NBA playoffs, big fan of the game still. And it’s definitely fun to watch.

CT: You said earlier something about the value of having guys like Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, can you tell me about that. Where do you see that dynamism with the Thunder?

Giddey: Yeah, in the same context of having me and Shai [Gilgeous-Alexander] together as ball handlers. It’s never a natural fit, I think Brown and Tatum are an example where, it’s not going to click from day one, and it’s not going to be 100 percent from day one, those things take time.

And you look at them as one of the best duos in the league now, and obviously with me and Shai, pretty ball-dominant players, learning to find ways to play off of each other. And I think as the seasons went on, we’ve got better and better at that.

Shai is a great guy to play alongside. He’s one of the stars of the league. He’s so unselfish, all about the team. And, you know, he could go out and have 35 most nights if he wanted to, but he’s so unselfish, and wants to get everyone else involved. Definitely a fun guy to play with.

CT: What’d you think of that Celtics defense?

Giddey: Celtics were a tough team to play against, the defense doesn’t really have many loose ends on that end of the floor. They’re led by the Defensive Player of the Year in Marcus Smart, they’re a very good defensive unit.

CT: What’s it like being at Summer League the second time around?

Giddey:: It feels good. It’s different. Obviously, last year I got hurt first two minutes into my first game and didn’t play again. But this is fun.

Love being around the guys. Being a second year guy on the team, getting to help the rookies, and welcome them and kind of incorporate them into the system and what we’re doing here. It’s been fun. Three Games in Salt Lake were a lot of fun. And looking forward to Vegas.

CT: Last question, what’s the ceiling for the Thunder this season?

Giddey: This year? Just be better than last year.

I mean, as long as we can keep improving, gradually getting better, individually, and as a team, I think our ceiling is as high as we want it to be.

