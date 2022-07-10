ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Touchdown Wire ranks Fred Warner over Darius Leonard

By Kevin Hickey
 2 days ago
Indianapolis Colts linebacker Darius Leonard has been arguably the most productive player at his position since entering the NFL as a second-round pick in 2018.

While some hold the opinion that The Maniac is the best linebacker in the league entering the 2022 season, our friends over at Touchdown Wire beg to differ.

Instead, they ranked San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner over Leonard in their annual positional rankings ahead of training camp.

No matter who makes the rankings, there are always going to be arguments over the placement of players.

For the last two seasons or so, the argument for the best linebacker in the NFL starts with these two players. Both are elite at their positions and are certainly deserving of the top spot in the league.

Both are also the highest-paid linebackers in the NFL after each received market-setting extensions during the 2021 offseason.

While Touchdown Wire lauded Leonard for his opportunistic play style, they believe Warner’s abilities in coverage are what separate him as the best linebacker in football.

Leonard isn’t bad at all in that phase of the game. In fact, his 2021 season might be the best he has been in coverage during his young career. Leonard allowed a passer rating of just 84.3 on 66 targets, according to Pro Football Focus. He also racked up four interceptions, which were tied for the most among linebackers.

Leonard is a difference-maker in the middle of the Colts’ defense and no matter where he’s ranked, he’ll continue to be the heart of the unit moving forward.

