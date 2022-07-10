ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland weather brings sun and highs near 83

By Beth Slovic
The Oregonian
2 days ago
 2 days ago
Prepare for another perfect day weather-wise, Portland. The National Weather Service says the Portland area will see mostly sun...

