Portland weather brings sun and highs near 83

After a two-and-a-half-year spell when local headlines were often filled with landmark restaurant closures, it’s a small relief to suddenly be inundated with so many openings. Still, the glut of new places to eat can be hard to track — I didn’t realize that Langbaan had reopened in Northwest Portland, or that Okta would debut in wine country this week, until working on this list. To help keep track of all the most intriguing new and upcoming restaurants in Portland and beyond, here’s a quick guide to 22 places that have opened since spring 2022, ordered by the month they opened.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 20 HOURS AGO