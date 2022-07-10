ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Concordia, KS

KPR Presents: Prisca Barnes, Lindsay Metcalf

Kansas Public Radio
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo Kansas children's book authors take on political protest: Prisca Barnes of Wichita is the author of People, Pride,...

kansaspublicradio.org

Comments / 0

Related
Hays Post

NW Kan. students among Kansas State Fair Grand Drive scholarship winners

HUTCHINSON — The Kansas State Fair Grand Drive Scholarship Program provides educational opportunities and recognition to youth livestock exhibitors who have demonstrated excellence, commitment, and integrity as ambassadors of the Kansas State Fair Junior Livestock Program. Up to ten $1,000 scholarships are awarded annually. This year's winners include:. Caleb...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wichita, KS
Entertainment
State
Kansas State
City
Concordia, KS
City
Wichita, KS
Local
Kansas Society
Wichita, KS
Society
Local
Kansas Entertainment
KSN News

Reba McEntire coming to Wichita’s Intrust Bank Arena

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Reba McEntire is headed to Wichita with Terri Clark on Saturday, November 19, Intrust Bank Arena announced Monday. It is part of a 17-city tour. “I can’t wait to see everyone out on the road again this fall,” Reba said. “We had so much fun in the spring, and I’m ready to get back out there with my buddy Terri Clark!”
WICHITA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Protest#Kpr Presents#People Pride#Kansas Notable Books
KAKE TV

Vigil held for Jones family

NICKERSON, Kan. (KAKE) - A candlelight vigil was held Sunday night for a family whose lives have been turned upside down by a tragedy that took place a few days ago, when they were struck by a driver in Louisville, Kentucky. As you enter the town of Nickerson, Kansas, you...
NICKERSON, KS
Salina Post

Miss Kansas Outstanding Teen is epilepsy training advocate

HUTCHINSON— For Miss Kansas' Outstanding Teen 2022, Niomi Ndirangu, finding her voice while suffering from epilepsy growing up was a challenge. "I was diagnosed when I was five years old," Ndirangu said. "As I started growing up, and going to school and being out in my community and doing all the things, I felt that I didn't have the proper care that I needed. Especially in the classroom setting, I would have times where I would have a seizure in class and my teachers would say, oh, well, why are you not paying attention in class? They would notify my mother about it and she would say, did you know that she had seizures? My teachers said no, absolutely not, we had no idea. That, to me, is a huge problem. If you don't know what type of medical risks or what signs to look for when one of your students is having a seizure, that can be seriously life threatening."
KANSAS STATE
KWCH.com

With new subvariants, COVID cases, hospitalizations jump in Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - You may have thought it had gone dormant, but COVID-19 continues to have an impact on Sedgwick County, Kansas and the country. Kansas saw a 30 percent jump in new cases over the last two weeks, according to data compiled by the New York Times. Hospitalizations from the virus are also up in the state in the last couple of weeks with a daily average of 223. That’s a 26 percent increase.
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Wild Bill Hickok Rodeo to include rodeo queens, longhorns, Clydesdales

ABILENE - The royalty of rodeo, both human and animal, will be on hand for this year’s Wild Bill Hickok Rodeo in Abilene. Miss Rodeo America Hailey Frederiksen and Miss Rodeo Kansas State University Makaeli Burkham are to be in attendance during all four performances of the rodeo in Abilene, as well as at auxiliary events, rodeo coordinators noted.
ABILENE, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Protests
Salina Post

🎤Salina Grace Community Resource Center funding on city agenda

A proposed funding agreement for Salina Grace's downtown Community Resource Center is among the items on the Salina City Commission agenda for Monday. Study sessions and city commission meetings will take place in–person in room 107 of the City-County Building, 300 West Ash Street, and via Zoom until further notice. Meetings also can be viewed at the City of Salina YouTube channel, https://www.youtube.com/cityofSalinaKansas.
SALINA, KS
The Wichita Eagle

This Wichita restaurant, whose owners have recently moved to Texas, will close soon

A very small taco restaurant that offered very big flavors is about to close — but the owner is interested in seeing if he can help an aspiring restaurateur get started. Carlos Vera, who in 2019 opened Taco Locale at Revolutsia, the shipping container mall at 2721 E. Central, has relocated to San Antonio and will close the restaurant at the end of July. The last day will likely be Saturday, July 30, he said.
WICHITA, KS
wichitabyeb.com

Ming’s Cantonese Restaurant Revisited

When it comes to restaurants in our regular rotation, Ming’s Cantonese Restaurant is somewhere that’s always in the discussion of “Where should we eat at tonight?”. The restaurant which has been in town for over 40 years completes the holy trinity of dining: great people, fantastic prices and delicious food.
WICHITA, KS
kmuw.org

Thousands take to the streets of Wichita ahead of abortion vote

Ahead of the vote on a constitutional amendment about abortion, a thousand people marched in downtown Wichita for abortion rights Saturday. If approved, the amendment would overturn a 2019 decision by the Kansas Supreme Court saying there is a right to abortion in the state constitution. Organizers said the U.S....
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Car parts shortage hits Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE)- Wichita auto shops are struggling to keep up with demand. Local body shop owner, Mike Hutchinson (owner of Mike’s Body Shop) says, “I’ve been doing this 40 years and I've never seen what we’ve been seeing the last few years.”. A car parts...
WICHITA, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy