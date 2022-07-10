Portland Thorns vs. OL Reign score updates, live stream, odds, time, tv channel, how to watch online (7/10/22)

The Portland Trail Blazers notched their first win the last time out, and will now try and take another step forward in NBA Summer League play when they face off against the New York Knicks in Las Vegas when this game tips off tonight on Monday, July 11 at 8 p.m. PT/11 p.m. ET and a live broadcast on ESPN2.
Former NBA player and ESPN talent Richard Jefferson is taking his talents back to the hardwood, but this time he’s wearing zebra stripes instead of a jersey. Jefferson, who played 17 years in the NBA, will officiate the second quarter of Monday’s Summer League contest between the Portland Trail Blazers and New York Knicks, the league announced.
LAS VEGAS - The Portland Trail Blazers overcame a poor first quarter Monday night against New York to climb back into the game before eventually pulling away in the fourth quarter to win 88-77 at the Thomas & Mack Center. The Blazers (2-1) upended the previously-undefeated Knicks (2-1) by shooting...
Some wines and beautiful people get better with age, while others fade over the years. The same is true of sports venues. Some stadiums and arenas deteriorate and become forlorn after only a couple of decades, while others are still vital and beloved a century after they were built—helped along by occasional renovations. Cubs and Knicks fans are as fond of Wrigley Field and Madison Square Garden, respectively, as they are of their teams.
LAS VEGAS — The Portland Trail Blazers’ motivation to shut down Damian Lillard after he underwent surgery to repair an abdominal injury wasn’t only to guarantee a lottery pick in the NBA draft. The Blazers and Lillard hoped that taking the rest of the season off after...
With key players missing on both sides, chaos is even more likely to reign supreme in a NWSL rivalry match. That was the case on Sunday for the Portland Thorns and OL Reign, who played to a wild 2-2 draw at Lumen Field. The Thorns (4-1-6, 18 points) now sit...
In partnership with myriad local nonprofits and volunteer organizations, the Portland Timbers and Thorns begin their annual “Stand Together Week” on Monday. From July 11-17, volunteers from the Timbers and Thorns teams and front office will join a total of 28 nonprofit projects and volunteer events in the community.
PORTLAND, Ore. — You might want to keep an eye on the sky tonight. July's full moon, the buck moon, is set to achieve full status Wednesday night, but NASA says it will look full from Tuesday through early Friday. WEATHER | 7-Day Forecast. Supermoons happen when a full...
World record-holder, Olympic and world championships gold medalist Sifan Hassan did not disappoint Portland track fans Friday night at the Stumptown Twilight track meet. In the 5,000-meter run, Hassan took the lead from the gun and like a metronome, clicked off steady paced laps en route to a time of 15 minutes, 13.41 seconds.
The high school football season in Washington kicks off in less than two months with 158 games scheduled for the weekend of Sept. 1-3. After going 11-1 and reaching the Class 4A state championship game last season, Lake Stevens headlines our look at this year's contenders in the preseason top 25.
Music, movies, plays, and more: you can catch ’em all for an unbeatable price at these in-city events. Most things cost money; it's one of life's little bummers. Want to have fun? See art? Catch a concert? Attend a lecture? Get ready to cough up. Luckily, though, Portland summers offer an escape from all that—the city utilizes its copious green space and just-right summer weather to host a slew of zero-cost outdoor events that keep the fun flowing without causing a hit to your wallet. Here are some of our favorites.
Portland native and Jesuit High School graduate will compete in the Miss America contest in December.Sure, Sophia Takla dares to dream, why not? The 21-year-old Portland native wouldn't be in the Miss America contest, if she wasn't going to think about winning. "I absolutely do," Takla said. "If you don't believe in yourself, that you can do it, it's not going to happen for you. You work your hardest and represent your state the best you can. "We haven't had a Miss America since Katie Harman in 2002. She's such a role model for me. I almost cried when I...
The metro area will wake to a much cooler morning Wednesday than Tuesday. Temperatures were in the mid 50s all across the Portland/Vancouver area about 5 a.m. Wednesday under mostly cloudy skies. This should help lead to a cooler day. The National Weather Service says onshore flow will help bring...
Shallow onshore flow will bring a smidge of relief to Portland’s hot weather Tuesday. After a high of 97 Monday, Tuesday’s temps will drop almost 10 degrees. The National Weather Service says clouds and onshore flow will be evident along the coast where temperatures will cool off significantly from Monday’s highs. Shallow onshore low-level flow over the coastal areas will gradually deepen by the afternoon resulting in cooler temperatures. Astoria made it to 79 Monday, but will drop to near 68 Tuesday.
After a two-and-a-half-year spell when local headlines were often filled with landmark restaurant closures, it’s a small relief to suddenly be inundated with so many openings. Still, the glut of new places to eat can be hard to track — I didn’t realize that Langbaan had reopened in Northwest Portland, or that Okta would debut in wine country this week, until working on this list. To help keep track of all the most intriguing new and upcoming restaurants in Portland and beyond, here’s a quick guide to 22 places that have opened since spring 2022, ordered by the month they opened.
The Pacific North West and Weird go together like peanut butter and jelly, chocolate and peanut butter, I think you get just. So we did a deep dive into the news and found the top five weirdest cities in all of Washington. Usually when you think weird and PNW you...
We took to the weather data which will show the high-level smoke forecast for the coming 24 hours. Right now, this wildfire seems to be far enough and the wind pattern should only impact the higher levels of the atmosphere. That doesn't mean it won't create a haze for us here in the Willamette Valley. If you maneuver the slideshow below, you will notice the increase in smoke by tonight, for southern Oregon.
