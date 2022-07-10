Police: Man shot in shoulder on 138th Street in Mott Haven; 2 suspects wanted

Police officials say an unidentified 35-year-old man was shot in the shoulder on 138th Street in Mott Haven Sunday morning.

He was transported to NYC Health + Hospitals/ Lincoln, where he is in stable condition.

The suspects are two men seen riding on a scooter. A description of the suspects has yet to be released.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with any information about the suspects is encouraged to call NYPD Crimestoppers.