New York City, NY

Up Close: Rutgers president discusses current state of higher education

By Eyewitness News
ABCNY
ABCNY
 3 days ago
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- In this episode of Up Close, we have a discussion with the president of Rutgers University, Jonathan Holloway.

It's been quite a couple years for Holloway.

He took over as president of the university in July of 2020, four months after the COVID pandemic shut down much of the Tri-State, and much of the country.

COVID was just one of the many challenges he was faced with, like so many other university presidents.

He talks about the current state of higher education and how to have an open discussion on campus at a time when the nation is so divided.

