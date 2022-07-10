ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Steve Bannon likely to be deposed by Jan. 6 committee, Rep. Lofgren says

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Rachel Scully
KTLA
KTLA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SBiit_0garOkkk00

( The Hill ) – Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-Calif.), a member of the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot, said on Sunday that former Trump White House chief strategist Stephen Bannon will likely testify before the panel.

During Lofgren’s appearance on CNN’s “State of the Union” on Sunday, host Jake Tapper asked her whether Bannon will testify before the committee.

“We have wanted him to testify,” she said, citing a letter from Bannon’s lawyer the committee received around midnight.

She noted that while the committee has not had a chance to discuss it, she expects “we will be hearing from him,” adding that “ there are many questions that we have for him.”

Retired general suspended after tweet critical of Jill Biden

When asked whether the hearing will be public or closed, she said it would be difficult to show in a live format.

“Ordinarily, we do depositions,” Lofgren replied. “This goes on for hour after hour after hour. We want to get all our questions answered, and you can’t do that in a live format.”

Lofgren’s confirmation follows reports that Trump was considering waiving his claim of executive privilege to allow Bannon to testify before the House committee.

The House Democrat on Sunday also discussed the panel’s meeting with former Trump White House counsel Pat Cipollone on Friday, noting that the committee will provide excerpts from his testimony.

“He was able to provide information on basically all of the critical issues that we’re looking at, including the president’s, what I would call, dereliction of duty on the day of Jan. 6,” Lofgren said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Lauren Boebert reported to FBI over Biden tweet: ‘We need to terminate this presidency’

Republican representative Lauren Boebert was reported to the FBI on Sunday after she posted what some users deemed to be an incendiary message on Twitter. “We need to terminate this presidency,” she wrote, adding: “End quote. Repeat the line.”She was mocking president Joe Biden, who mistakenly said “presidency” instead of “pregnancy” last week when referring to abortion rights. “Ten years old and she was forced to travel out of the state to Indiana to seek to terminate the presidency and maybe save her life,” the president said on 8 July, referring to the case of a child who was...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Bannon
Person
Jake Tapper
Person
Jill Biden
Person
Zoe Lofgren
AOL Corp

Trump rally in North Carolina canceled as former president summoned to court

Former President Donald Trump and a host of Republican personalities have canceled their scheduled appearances Friday in Greensboro. News of the cancellation comes as Axios reports Trump, his son, Donald Trump Jr., and his daughter, Ivanka Trump, have been scheduled to testify under oath Friday in an investigation into Trump’s finances.
GREENSBORO, NC
KTLA

The most mispronounced places in California

Editor’s note: This article has been updated to clarify the pronunciation of Camarillo. California has been a state or territory of three countries in the previous 200 years, and for thousands of years it has been the home of Native Americans, all of which has resulted in a mix of city, county and place names coming from different languages.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Select Committee#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Trump White House#Cnn#Democrat
KTLA

Missing 6-year-old boy with autism found dead in Virginia

A missing 6-year-old non-verbal boy with autism and Down syndrome was found dead in Virginia on Monday morning, according to a local volunteer fire department. Landon “Waldy” Raber was found dead around 5:30 a.m. Monday after he had disappeared in Buckingham County, Virginia, on Sunday evening, according to his family.
BUCKINGHAM COUNTY, VA
KTLA

‘Yellowstone’ actress Q’orianka Kilcher charged in L.A. with workers’ compensation fraud

Actress Q’orianka Kilcher has been charged in Los Angeles County with workers’ compensation fraud, officials announced Monday. “An investigation by the California Department of Insurance found Kilcher allegedly broke the law in collecting over $90,000 in disability benefits,” according to a news release from the agency. Though California law prohibits workers from misrepresenting injuries to […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Capitol
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
White House
KTLA

Man arrested in caught-on-video assault of victim at Santa Ana grocery store

Police have arrested a man wanted in connection with a seemingly random assault on a fellow grocery store customer in Santa Ana. Angel Garcia, 24, was arrested Saturday in connection with the May 29 assault, Santa Ana police said Tuesday. The incident occurred at the Northgate Market at 700 South Harbor Boulevard. The suspect, who […]
KTLA

San Jacinto man arrested, accused of manufacturing ghost guns

Several illegal firearms and ghost guns were recovered from a San Jacinto man’s home Thursday evening after investigators raided the property following his arrest. The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department says 68-year-old Steven Kent Cheek was arrested on the afternoon of July 1 on a report of a brandishing a firearm near the intersection of State Street and Idyllwild Drive in the city of San Jacinto.
SAN JACINTO, CA
KTLA

Man sought in deadly 7-Eleven robberies across SoCal

A man has been tied to four separate robberies and shootings at Southern California 7-Eleven stores that happened early Monday, including two that were fatal. Police are investigating whether the man might have been involved in at least two other robberies that all took place at 7-Eleven stores. A clerk...
BREA, CA
KTLA

Prime Day deals include 50-inch 4K TV for $100

Editor’s note: Deals are subject to change based on availability and other factors. Amazon Prime Day kicks off midnight PST Tuesday July 12 and runs through Wednesday, July 13. The shopping event has become synonymous with deals, although not everything you want will be on sale. Still, there are...
ELECTRONICS
KTLA

KTLA

60K+
Followers
10K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy