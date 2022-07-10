ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Steve Bannon likely to be deposed by Jan. 6 committee, Rep. Lofgren says

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Rachel Scully
PIX11
PIX11
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47Wa43_0garOOWs00

( The Hill ) – Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-Calif.), a member of the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot, said on Sunday that former Trump White House chief strategist Stephen Bannon will likely testify before the panel.

During Lofgren’s appearance on CNN’s “State of the Union” on Sunday, host Jake Tapper asked her whether Bannon will testify before the committee.

“We have wanted him to testify,” she said, citing a letter from Bannon’s lawyer the committee received around midnight.

She noted that while the committee has not had a chance to discuss it, she expects “we will be hearing from him,” adding that “ there are many questions that we have for him.”

When asked whether the hearing will be public or closed, she said it would be difficult to show in a live format.

“Ordinarily, we do depositions,” Lofgren replied. “This goes on for hour after hour after hour. We want to get all our questions answered, and you can’t do that in a live format.”

Lofgren’s confirmation follows reports that Trump was considering waiving his claim of executive privilege to allow Bannon to testify before the House committee.

The House Democrat on Sunday also discussed the panel’s meeting with former Trump White House counsel Pat Cipollone on Friday, noting that the committee will provide excerpts from his testimony.

“He was able to provide information on basically all of the critical issues that we’re looking at, including the president’s, what I would call, dereliction of duty on the day of Jan. 6,” Lofgren said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 0

Related
PIX11

Bronx gang allegedly threatens ADA in ‘Junior’ trial

THE BRONX (PIX11)- Bronx gang members have allegedly threatened prosecutors and a key witness in the ‘Justice for Junior’ murder trial, authorities said. Defendants Diego Sureo and Frederick Then, alleged leaders of the Trinitarios gang, are on trial for murder in the slaying of 15-year-old Lesandro “Junior” Guzman-Feliz four years ago. Suero is accused of ordering the hit on the teen.
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Bronx gang accused of killing ‘Junior’ called themselves ‘warriors’ who preferred machetes: witness

THE BRONX (PIX11)- The Trinitarios, a notorious Dominican gang in the Bronx responsible for the death of Lesandro “Junior” Guzman-Feliz, thought of themselves as “warriors” and their “warrior tools” were machetes and knives, according to a witness who tried to join the ring. “They referred to themselves as warriors,” Kevin Alvarez said Tuesday during testimony […]
BRONX, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Bannon
Person
Jake Tapper
Person
Zoe Lofgren
NBC News

Lindsey Graham's Georgia subpoena defense is disturbing. Trump would be proud.

Last week, a special grand jury in Fulton County, Georgia, issued subpoenas to Sen. Lindsey Graham, Rudy Giuliani and several others seeking their testimony. The grand jury decided these individuals may have evidence relevant to its criminal investigation into whether there was interference by former President Donald Trump and others with the 2020 presidential votes in Fulton County, which includes Atlanta.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
AOL Corp

Trump rally in North Carolina canceled as former president summoned to court

Former President Donald Trump and a host of Republican personalities have canceled their scheduled appearances Friday in Greensboro. News of the cancellation comes as Axios reports Trump, his son, Donald Trump Jr., and his daughter, Ivanka Trump, have been scheduled to testify under oath Friday in an investigation into Trump’s finances.
GREENSBORO, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Select Committee#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Trump White House#Cnn#Democrat
PIX11

Man shot to death outside Brooklyn NYCHA building

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (PIX11) – A man was shot and killed outside a NYCHA building in Brooklyn Tuesday night, police said. A 26-year-old man was fatally shot in the chest in front of the NYCHA development in Brownsville at 350 Blake Ave. around 9:15 p.m., NYPD officials said. No arrests were made. No additional information about […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Man hits woman in Bronx building, steals jewelry worth $31,700: NYPD

CONCOURSE, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man hit a woman inside her building in the Bronx before taking her jewelry worth around $31,700 on July 4, police said on Wednesday. The 46-year-old victim was on the second floor of her residential building in the vicinity of East 169th Street and Grant Highway when the suspect […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Suspect charged in Manhattan stabbings of homeless men: NYPD

NEW YORK (PIX11) — A man was arrested early Wednesday on suspicion of stabbing three fellow homeless men in Manhattan, one of whom died, according to police. Trevon Murphy, 40, was arrested early Wednesday in Harlem, officials said during an afternoon press briefing at One Police Plaza. Murphy was being interrogated by police Wednesday afternoon. […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Bronx shooting sees man struck in face at housing development

EDENWALD, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man was shot in the face in the courtyard of NYCHA’s Edenwald Houses early Thursday, according to authorities. The victim, 44, was struck by gunfire at the development near 229th Drive North and East 229th Street around 12:20 a.m., police said. The assailant, who remained at large as of […]
BRONX, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
White House
PIX11

Video: Gunmen shoot on Brooklyn street near girl in wheelchair

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Troubling video released by the NYPD shows the moment two gunmen opened fire on a Brownsville street Monday evening, just a short distance from a girl in a wheelchair. The shooters turned from Liberty Avenue onto Junius Street around 7:40 p.m., raised their handguns in unison, and opened fire, apparently aiming […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Man tied up Brooklyn employees before stealing $35,000: NYPD

BUSHWICK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man entered a Brooklyn media company June 24 and tied up two employees before robbing the business, police said Monday. The two employees at the Halsey Street business were approached by the suspect about 11:30 a.m., police said. Once inside, the man held the employees at gunpoint, forced their hands behind their backs and then used zip ties to bind them. After the employees were tied up, the man stole a cellphone and about $35,000.
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

NJ man charged with murder in NYC recording studio shootings: NYPD

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11)– A New Jersey man was arrested in connection to a double homicide near a Manhattan recording studio in May, authorities said. Kabal Reyes, 24, was nabbed Monday and charged with murder, police said. Reyes was one of four suspects sought in the incident. Devon Dillahunt, 24, and Kamir King, 34, were fatally […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

2nd shark attack at Smith Point closes Long Island beach

SMITH POINT, N.Y. (PIX11) — Another shark attack was reported at Smith Point Beach Wednesday morning, Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone said. The beach, located on the south shore of Suffolk County, was closed to swimming. Bellone and other local officials addressed the situation Wednesday during a news conference. A 41-year-old man surfing around 7:30 […]
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
PIX11

PIX11

40K+
Followers
9K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy