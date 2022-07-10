ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Detroit police: 14-year-old girl killed when gun goes off accidentally in apartment near riverfront

By WWJ Newsroom
WWJ News Radio
WWJ News Radio
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0imCxb_0garOMlQ00
Photo credit Vickie Thomas / WWJ - FILE

DETROIT (WWJ) – A teenager has been shot and killed near the Detroit riverfront.

A 14-year-old girl was with a group of teens inside an apartment in an apartment on Riverfront Drive early Sunday morning when a teenage boy pulled out a gun, according to Detroit police.

Police officials say the gun apparently went off accidentally and hit the girl, sometime around 4 a.m.

Officials said the boys fled the scene after the shooting.

Police are working to gather information about the case.

It was not clear whether police have identified anyone involved in the incident.

Authorities have not released the girl’s name.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
WWJ News Radio

Metro Detroit police work with FBI to arrest suspect in string of pharmacy robberies, apparently caught by decoy pill bottle

VAN BUREN TWP. (WWJ) – A man accused of multiple pharmacy robberies in the Western Wayne County area has been arrested. Kristopher Kukola is accused of robbing at least five pharmacies between late May and early July and he was apparently caught after a pharmacist gave him a decoy pill bottle with a GPS tracker during his latest robbery, according to a report from WDIV.
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Detroit Police#Shooting#Riverfront#Violent Crime
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WWJ News Radio

Man trying to steal car outside Detroit gas station shot several times; police seek info

DETROIT (WWJ) -- Police are trying to gain more information from the public after a man was shot several times while he tried to steal a car outside a Detroit gas station. According to the Detroit Police Department. the incident happened on Tuesday, July 5, at approximately 4:05 a.m. in the parking lot of a gas station located in the 19300 block of W. Seven Mile Rd.
DETROIT, MI
WWJ News Radio

WWJ News Radio

Detroit, MI
27K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Detroit.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwjnewsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy