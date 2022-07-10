Detroit police: 14-year-old girl killed when gun goes off accidentally in apartment near riverfront

Photo credit Vickie Thomas / WWJ - FILE

DETROIT (WWJ) – A teenager has been shot and killed near the Detroit riverfront.

A 14-year-old girl was with a group of teens inside an apartment in an apartment on Riverfront Drive early Sunday morning when a teenage boy pulled out a gun, according to Detroit police.

Police officials say the gun apparently went off accidentally and hit the girl, sometime around 4 a.m.

Officials said the boys fled the scene after the shooting.

Police are working to gather information about the case.

It was not clear whether police have identified anyone involved in the incident.

Authorities have not released the girl’s name.