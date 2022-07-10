ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland Park, IL

Illinois Rep. Deb Conroy proposes ‘white flag’ law, says such a safeguard could have prevented Highland Park shooting

By Jim Gudas
 3 days ago
Photo credit Getty Images

(WBBM NEWSRADIO) — A suburban lawmaker said additional safeguards for when young people apply for permission to buy guns in Illinois could have prevented the Highland Park shooting.

State Rep. Deb Conroy of Villa Park has proposed what she calls a "white flag."

When there are signs that young people could be a threat to themselves or others, the "white flag" would prevent Illinois from issuing them state Firearm Owner Identification (FOID) Cards until they reach the age of 24.

“We know that the brain isn’t fully developed until [someone is] between the ages of 24 and 26,” Conroy said.

In 2019, police investigated claims that the alleged Highland Park shooter had threatened suicide and to harm members of his family when he was a teenager. He subsequently denied those claims.

Police could not independently confirm the accusations.

The head of the Illinois State Police said because they were unable to verify the claims in 2019, current Illinois law allowed the suspected shooter to get a state FOID card and legally buy guns.

Over the weekend, Lake County Sheriff John Idleburg called for a ban on assault-style rifles following the Highland Park shooting.

Comments / 7

Ryan Whitacre Sr
3d ago

So if the brain isn't fully developed until then why on earth are we letting kids decide their identity/gender, be in the military or even vote for that matter??

Reply
2
 

