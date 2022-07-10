ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Mom says American Airlines lost her child at Miami International Airport

By Nathaniel Rodriguez
WFLA
WFLA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38D4gE_0garM39I00

MIAMI (WFLA/NBC) — A Tennessee woman said she is upset after American Airlines lost her 12-year-old daughter at Miami International Airport.

Monica Gilliam spoke to NBC affiliate WTVJ about how her daughter Kimber was lost when she flew from Chattanooga to Miami to meet her father on July 2, which was a common practice for her family.

Spirit Airlines flight from Tampa catches fire in Atlanta

Gilliam said the 12-year-old was supposed to be escorted by a flight attendant to her father. The child even had a lanyard and wristband with her father’s information for the attendant to ensure that she made it safely.

“They should have walked her to the gate and handed her off to her dad only after checking his ID to match with the information I gave them,” Gilliam told WTVJ.

Instead, her daughter was told to leave and wandered through the airport alone for 30 minutes until she called her father and used FaceTime to help her find her way to him.

Gilliam said American Airlines didn’t even realize Kimber was missing until an hour after landing.

“The manager of American Airlines in Miami called me and said ‘your child is missing,’” Gilliam said.

American Airlines sent a statement saying that they were looking into what happened. Gilliam said she rejected offers for free flights and a limo service after the incident.

“We want American Airlines to tighten up their policies and put more training in place so this doesn’t happen again,” she said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WESH

Mom says airline lost 12-year-old daughter at Florida airport

MIAMI — A woman says she was terrified after she learned her daughter was found wandering Miami International Airport alone. Monica Gilliam told NBC Miami that she put her daughter on a flight from Chattanooga to Miami as an unaccompanied minor to visit her father. A flight attendant was...
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
Local
Florida Lifestyle
State
Tennessee State
City
Tampa, FL
Miami, FL
Lifestyle
Click10.com

Miami named one of the 50 World’s Greatest Places of 2022

MIAMI, Fla. – If you don’t have summer travel plans, you can still visit one of TIME magazine’s World’s Greatest Places of 2022. The City of Miami has made what TIME calls 50 extraordinary destinations to explore. TIME writes, in part, “Miami is emerging as the...
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Authorities respond to bomb threats in South Florida

(WSVN) - Authorities in Hollywood and Miami responded to reports of bomb threats in the area. The Hollywood Police Department responded to a call of a bomb at an office building at 6565 Taft St., Wednesday. In Miami, police received a call of a bomb threat at around 11:15 a.m.
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spirit Airlines#Nbc#Facetime
WESH

Florida woman finds giant iguana in her toilet

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. — A Florida woman got a late night scare when she found something unexpected in her toilet. Michelle Reynolds told WSVN she stumbled across the uninvited guest when she went to make herself a snack. “I came down last night at 10:30 to make my little treat,...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

CBS4 Exclusive: New video may be break in shooting of FIU student

MIAMI - New video posted on YouTube could be a break in the case involving the shooting of a 21-year-old Florida International University student. Ashley Rodriguez, who was wounded while driving home from work on the night of June 13th, remains in the intensive care unit of Jackson South Medical Center. Miami-Dade Police told CBS4's Peter D'Oench that they are trying to determine if the people and car in the video are connected to the shooting. CBS4 is not releasing the name of the person who posted the video to protect their identity. The video shows a white car...
MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
American Airlines
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
BoardingArea

Florida’s Brightline Train Swaps Disney For Universal

My dear readers, some links on this site pay us referral fees for sending business and sales. We value your time and money and will not waste it. For our complete advertising policy, click here. The content on this page is not provided by any companies mentioned, and has not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by these entities. Opinions expressed here are the author's alone.
FLORIDA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

South Florida commuters turn to electric scooters for convenience and cost

It’s the era of scooter commuters. You may have seen people in business suits zipping along the sidewalk or heading into the office, wheeling their stand-up electric scooters with them. Electric scooters are quickly becoming a new tool for South Florida commuters who ditch their cars because of gas prices or simple convenience. Many South Florida commuters are using electric scooters to solve ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
WFLA

WFLA

75K+
Followers
15K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy