Pittsburgh, PA

T.J. Watt ties the knot!

 3 days ago
Steelers linebacker and Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Watt has been posting a lot of photos of himself with his longtime girlfriend Dani Rhodes lately.

We now know why, it’s because Rhodes is now Watt’s wife!

Watt’s brother J.J. made the news official with a tweet on Sunday sharing a photo of the couple embraced in a dance with a lit image behind them that said “D & T” with their wedding date, 7/9/2022.

Guests for the wedding in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico included current and former Steelers teammates.

Ryan Shazier, Joe Haden and Cam Heyward were just some of the players who took photos form the wedding.

Of course his other brother and fellow teammate Derek Watt was also on hand

Watt met Rhodes, an accomplished college soccer player, while at the University of Wisconsin.

T.J. is the last Watt brother to get married. Derek and his wife have two children and J.J. and his wife, soccer star Kealia Ohai, are expecting their first child.

Early July is the perfect time for an NFL player to get married, as it is a down time before Training Camp.

Watt will next miss an anniversary! So he better not forget about it, he won’t have an excuse!

