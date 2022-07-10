ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Handing out midseason awards as Braves approach All-Star break

By Steven Gagliano, Chris Goforth
 3 days ago
Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Max Fried (54) delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Friday, July 1, 2022, at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati. Atlanta Braves At Cincinnati Reds July 1 Photo credit © Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

With their slow start now a distant memory, the Atlanta Braves are playing their best baseball as they surpassed the midway point of the season earlier this week. As we approach the All-Star break, Chris Goforth figured it was the perfect time to hand out some midseason awards for the Braves ahead of their pivotal series with the Mets.

MVP - Dansby Swanson

Best Pitcher - Max Fried

Offensive MVP - Dansby Swanson

Defensive MVP - Michael Harris II

Rookie of the Year - Michael Harris II

Biggest Surprise - William Contreras

In selecting his MVP, Goforth said there’s little debate to be had considering Swanson’s impact both on the field with his stats speaking for themselves along with the leadership role he’s assumed with the loss of Freddie Freeman in the clubhouse. With 22 home runs, a few listeners felt that Austin Riley may be deserving of the Offensive MVP moniker at the midway point.

Harris’ impact on the Braves is undeniable through just 40 games and Goforth drove that point home saying that the youngest active player in MLB is playing a “Gold-Glove caliber” center field with his bat also earning him the Rookie of the Year nod over Spencer Strider. The mustached-starting pitcher certainly has done enough to earn the accolade as well and both will be in contention for the NL Rookie of the Year toward the end of the season.

As for his biggest surprise, Contreras went from a backup catcher who could see some time in the outfield to a reliable and productive designated hitter with a chance to make the All-Star game.

