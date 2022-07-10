ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Lapid calls for peace with Saudi Arabia, Arab nations ahead of Biden's Israel visit

By Adam Schrader
UPI News
UPI News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Cw0s2_0garLoOH00

July 10 (UPI) -- Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid on Sunday called for peace with Saudi Arabia and normalized ties with Arab nations ahead of U.S. President Joe Biden's planned Mideast trip this week.

Lapid noted that during the visit, Biden will be the first American president to fly from Israel directly to Saudi Arabia.

"From Jerusalem, the president's plane will fly to Saudi Arabia," Lapid said at Sunday's cabinet meeting, the Jerusalem Post reported. "He will carry with him a message of peace and hope from us."

Israel, he said, "extends its hand to all the countries of the region and calls on them to build ties with us, establish relations with us and change history for our children."

Lapid also called Biden "one of the closest friends that Israel has ever had in American politics" and said that his meeting with the president would focus on the threat of a nuclear Iran.

"Israel, for its part, reserves full freedom of action -- political and operational -- in the fight against the Iranian nuclear program," Lapid said, according to The Times of Israel.

After talks with Israeli leaders and Palestinian representatives in the occupied West Bank, Biden will move on to Saudi Arabia for a meeting with regional leaders as part of a Gulf Cooperation Council summit along with Iraq, Egypt and Jordan. The GCC includes Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

Lapid's remarks came just hours after the Washington Post published an op-ed from Biden in which called his direct Jerusalem-to-Saudi Arabia flight "a small symbol of the budding relations and steps toward normalization between Israel and the Arab world, which my administration is working to deepen and expand."

"In Jiddah, leaders from across the region will gather, pointing to the possibility of a more stable and integrated Middle East, with the United States playing a vital leadership role," the president wrote.

A more secure and integrated Middle East "benefits Americans in many ways," he asserted, while noting that waterways in the region "are essential to global trade and the supply chains we rely on."

"Its energy resources are vital for mitigating the impact on global supplies of Russia's war in Ukraine," Biden wrote.

"And a region that's coming together through diplomacy and cooperation -- rather than coming apart through conflict -- is less likely to give rise to violent extremism that threatens our homeland."

Biden also noted Lapid's phone conversation with Palestinian Authority Chairman Mahmoud Abbas last week, marking the first time Israeli and Palestinian leaders have spoken directly in five years.

"Compared to 18 months ago, the region is less pressurized and more integrated. Former rivals have reestablished relations. Joint infrastructure projects are forging new partnerships," the president wrote.

Comments / 2

Related
Fox News

Backlash ensues as President Biden suggests inflation a 'chance' to make 'fundamental turn' to clean energy

President Biden faced backlash after appearing to suggest that high gas prices will be a "good" opportunity to make a fundamental turn" to clean energy on Monday. Some conservatives called the president out on Twitter for the comments, as gas prices average $4.98 a gallon nationwide, according to AAA and inflation rose to a 40-year-high last month, sparking fears of an impending recession.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Mahmoud Abbas
Salon

"The View" erupts into chaos after Alyssa Farah Griffin claims, "The red wave is coming"

"The View" had a lot to say after Donald Trump and his followers enjoyed a key victory following Tuesday's South Carolina GOP primary. Trump-backed candidate Russell Fry defeated Congressman Tom Rice, the five-term incumbent who voted to impeach the ex-President after the Jan. 6 riot. Fry's recent victory "marks the first time this election cycle that a pro-impeachment Republican has lost at the ballot box," NBC News reports. It also highlights Trump's unwavering efforts to push forward his array of loyalists and seek revenge on Republicans who have condemned his presidency.
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Mitt Romney and Rand Paul among 14 Republicans voting against healthcare for veterans suffering from burn pits

Fourteen Republican senators, including Mitt Romney and Rand Paul, have voted against providing healthcare and benefits to US veterans who came home from America’s post-9/11 wars sick and dying from rare cancers and respiratory illnesses.On Thursday, the Senate passed the SFC Heath Robinson Honoring our PACT Act – a landmark bill that will presumptively link 23 conditions to a veterans’ exposure to burn pits while on deployment overseas.Now, around 3.5 million US veterans who lived and worked next to the huge open-air pits will finally be given automatic access to healthcare and disability benefits if they develop one of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Benzinga

Biden Makes Americans An Offer They Want To Refuse: Higher Gas Prices, Or Victory For Putin.

This week, President Biden asked Americans, essentially, if they'd rather have lower gas prices or let Putin win. Biden: "For all Republicans criticizing me for high gas prices in America, are you now saying we were wrong to support Ukraine and stand up to Putin? Are you saying that we'd rather have lower gas prices in America than Putin's iron fist in Europe?" pic.twitter.com/Z7U8YIFgnM.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arab World#Israeli#American#The Jerusalem Post#Iranian#The Times Of Israel#Palestinian#Gulf Cooperation Council
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Qatar
Country
Saudi Arabia
Country
Iraq
Country
Egypt
nationalinterest.org

Deal or No Deal, Iran-Israel War Is Coming to the Middle East

It seems increasingly likely that Israel will strike Iran to prevent the Islamic Republic from acquiring nuclear weapons. Iran, Israeli prime minister Naftali Bennett warned on June 12, “is dangerously close to getting their hands on a nuclear weapon.” In an interview with The Telegraph, the premier pointed out that “Iran is enriching uranium at an unprecedented rate.” Bennett added: “Iran’s nuclear program won’t stop until it’s stopped.”
MIDDLE EAST
nationalinterest.org

Why U.S. Navy Destroyers in Spain Will Send a Message to Russia

The ability to forward project power is fundamental to the U.S. Navy’s global deterrence posture. President Biden is adding a substantial new measure of naval firepower to the European continent and the Mediterranean Sea by increasing the number of U.S. Navy destroyers based in Rota, Spain, from four to six.
MILITARY
Daily Beast

Distracted Putin Is About to Tumble Into a New Bloodbath, Officials Warn

ISTANBUL—The war in Ukraine has forced Russia to decrease its military presence in areas that may soon face a Turkish offensive, Syrian opposition officials told The Daily Beast this week. The officials, including members of the opposition Syrian National Army (SNA), said Moscow has withdrawn from several areas in...
POLITICS
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
395K+
Followers
60K+
Post
130M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy